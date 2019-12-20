IPL auction: Full RCB players' list and their salaries for 2020 season

-
-
Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction with six vacant overseas players’ slot to fill. Looking to rope in at least one quality foreign batsman and a bowler, the Bangalore based franchise had almost grabbed Australian pacer Pat Cummins, but Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entered bidding at the Rs 14.75 crore level and scuttled their plans, bagging the Aussie for record Rs 15.75 crore.
This forced the RCB auction panel, led by head coach Mike Hesson, to look for another option, which they found in South African bowling all-rounder Chris Morris and bought him for Rs 10 crore.
RCB also bagged a top-order batsman in Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch for Rs 4.4 crore to add to the firepower of Kohli and AB de Villiers. The Bangalore IPL team strengthened their bowling line-up with some late buys — Australia’s Kane Richardson for Rs 4.4 crore and South African Dale Steyn for Rs 2 crore. One of the under-rated picks of the IPL 2020 auction — Joshua Phillipe, who burst on to the cricketing scene with a blistering 44-ball 81 for Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League — was also bought by RCB, at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.
Here are the key numbers for RCB after the IPL 2020 auction:
Squad Strength: 21
Overseas players: 8
Players bought in auction: 8 (Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande and Shahbaz Ahmad)
Purse remaining: Rs 6.4 crore
Full list of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2020 players' list along with their salaries:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought
|Price (Rs cr)
|Previous team
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|Retained
|17.00
|RCB
|A B de Villiers
|RCB
|Retained
|11.00
|RCB
|Chris Morris
|RCB
|Bought
|10.00
|KKR
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RCB
|Retained
|6.00
|RCB
|Shivam Dube
|RCB
|Retained
|5.00
|RCB
|Aaron Finch
|RCB
|Bought
|4.40
|SRH
|Umesh Yadav
|RCB
|Retained
|4.20
|RCB
|Kane Richardson
|RCB
|Bought
|4.00
|RCB
|Washington Sundar
|RCB
|Retained
|3.20
|RCB
|Navdeep Saini
|RCB
|Retained
|3.00
|RCB
|Mohammed Siraj
|RCB
|Retained
|2.60
|DC
|Dale Steyn
|RCB
|Bought
|2.00
|CSK
|Moeen Ali
|RCB
|Retained
|1.70
|KKR
|Parthiv Patel
|RCB
|Retained
|1.70
|RCB
|Pawan Negi
|RCB
|Retained
|1.00
|RCB
|Gurkeerat Mann Singh
|RCB
|Retained
|0.50
|CSK
|Isuru Udana
|RCB
|Bought
|0.50
|KXIP
|Devdutt Padikkal
|RCB
|Retained
|0.20
|SRH
|Joshua Philippe
|RCB
|Bought
|0.20
|KXIP
|Pavan Deshpande (uncapped)
|RCB
|Bought
|0.20
|RCB
|Shahbaz Ahmad (uncapped)
|RCB
|Bought
|0.20
|None