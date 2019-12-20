IPL auction: Full RCB players' list and their salaries for 2020 season

Virat Kohli-led (RCB) entered the (IPL) 2020 auction with six vacant overseas players’ slot to fill. Looking to rope in at least one quality foreign batsman and a bowler, the Bangalore based franchise had almost grabbed Australian pacer Pat Cummins, but Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entered bidding at the Rs 14.75 crore level and scuttled their plans, bagging the Aussie for record Rs 15.75 crore.

This forced the RCB auction panel, led by head coach Mike Hesson, to look for another option, which they found in South African bowling all-rounder Chris Morris and bought him for Rs 10 crore.

RCB also bagged a top-order batsman in Australian limited-overs skipper for Rs 4.4 crore to add to the firepower of Kohli and The Bangalore IPL team strengthened their bowling line-up with some late buys — Australia’s Kane Richardson for Rs 4.4 crore and South African for Rs 2 crore. One of the under-rated picks of the auction — Joshua Phillipe, who burst on to the cricketing scene with a blistering 44-ball 81 for Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League — was also bought by RCB, at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Here are the key numbers for RCB after the auction:



Squad Strength: 21



Overseas players: 8



Players bought in auction: 8 (Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande and Shahbaz Ahmad)



Purse remaining: Rs 6.4 crore



Full list of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s players' list along with their salaries:



