Business Standard

IPL auction: Full RCB players' list and their salaries for 2020 season

Royal Challengers Bangalore have roped in Aaron Finch, Australia's limited-overs captain and top-order batsman, for Rs 4.4 crore, to add to the firepower of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

BS Web Team 

IPL 2019, RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photo: PTI

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction with six vacant overseas players’ slot to fill. Looking to rope in at least one quality foreign batsman and a bowler, the Bangalore based franchise had almost grabbed Australian pacer Pat Cummins, but Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entered bidding at the Rs 14.75 crore level and scuttled their plans, bagging the Aussie for record Rs 15.75 crore.

This forced the RCB auction panel, led by head coach Mike Hesson, to look for another option, which they found in South African bowling all-rounder Chris Morris and bought him for Rs 10 crore.


RCB also bagged a top-order batsman in Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch for Rs 4.4 crore to add to the firepower of Kohli and AB de Villiers. The Bangalore IPL team strengthened their bowling line-up with some late buys — Australia’s Kane Richardson for Rs 4.4 crore and South African Dale Steyn for Rs 2 crore. One of the under-rated picks of the IPL 2020 auction — Joshua Phillipe, who burst on to the cricketing scene with a blistering 44-ball 81 for Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League — was also bought by RCB, at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Here are the key numbers for RCB after the IPL 2020 auction:

Squad Strength: 21

Overseas players: 8

Players bought in auction: 8 (Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande and Shahbaz Ahmad)

Purse remaining: Rs 6.4 crore

Full list of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2020 players' list along with their salaries:

Player Team Retained/bought Price (Rs cr) Previous team
Virat Kohli RCB Retained 17.00 RCB
A B de Villiers RCB Retained 11.00 RCB
Chris Morris RCB Bought 10.00 KKR
Yuzvendra Chahal RCB Retained 6.00 RCB
Shivam Dube RCB Retained 5.00 RCB
Aaron Finch RCB Bought 4.40 SRH
Umesh Yadav RCB Retained 4.20 RCB
Kane Richardson RCB Bought 4.00 RCB
Washington Sundar RCB Retained 3.20 RCB
Navdeep Saini RCB Retained 3.00 RCB
Mohammed Siraj RCB Retained 2.60 DC
Dale Steyn RCB Bought 2.00 CSK
Moeen Ali RCB Retained 1.70 KKR
Parthiv Patel RCB Retained 1.70 RCB
Pawan Negi RCB Retained 1.00 RCB
Gurkeerat Mann Singh RCB Retained 0.50 CSK
Isuru Udana RCB Bought 0.50 KXIP
Devdutt Padikkal RCB Retained 0.20 SRH
Joshua Philippe RCB Bought 0.20 KXIP
Pavan Deshpande (uncapped) RCB Bought 0.20 RCB
Shahbaz Ahmad (uncapped) RCB Bought 0.20 None

First Published: Fri, December 20 2019. 20:32 IST

