IPL: Laxman lauds Rohit's ability to handle pressure in tough situations

-
ALSO READ
IPL to 2011 WC snub: Here's what Rohit Sharma said amid Covid-19 lockdown
IPL 2020 schedule: Know date, time and venue of all matches in fixture
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians full players list, and the salary of each player
IPL 2020 player auction: At 15.5 cr, Aus pacer Cummins most expensive buy
IPL 2020 auction ends: Check out full list of players bought by the 8 teams
-
Indian batting great VVS Laxman has said that the ability to remain calm under pressure is the reason behind Rohit Sharma's success as a captain in the Indian Premier League.
The 33-year-old led Mumbai Indians to four title wins, one ahead of Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni, making him currently the most successful skipper in the history of IPL.
The 45-year-old Laxman recalled how Rohit evolved both as a batsman and skipper since playing his first IPL with Deccan Chargers.
"He became a leader in the Deccan Chargers team. When he came in the first year, he was a youngster who just played the T20 World Cup, made his international debut for India," Laxman told Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.
"I think the way he was batting in the middle order, under pressure because the team didn't do well in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008 ... Rohit was a standout performer for us."
Rohit is placed third in the list of most run-getters in IPL history, having scored 4898 runs in 188 matches at an average of 31.60 with a highest score of 109 not out.
"In each and every match, with each and every success, his confidence level was just growing, he was getting into the core group, helping the youngsters, voicing his opinion and those were early signs," Laxman said.
"But for me, most importantly was handling the pressure because not once in those tough situations when he was batting did it show, and he has evolved and blossomed. That's why he's one of the most successful captains in IPL history.
IPL winners list:
|Year
|Winner
|Runner up
|Number of IPL teams
|Orange Cap (Runs)
|Purple cap (Wickets)
|Player of the tournament
|2019
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|David Warner (692)
|Imran Tahir (26)
|Andre Russell
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|Kane Williamson (735)
|Andrew Tye (24)
|Sunil Narine
|2017
|Mumbai Indians
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|8
|David Warner (641)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26)
|Ben Stokes
|2016
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|Virat Kohli (973)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23)
|Virat Kohli
|2015
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|David Warner (562)
|Dwayne Bravo (26)
|Andre Russell
|2014
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kings XI Punjab
|8
|Robin Uthappa (660)
|Mohit Sharma (23)
|Glenn Maxwell
|2013
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|Michel Hussey (733)
|Dwayne Bravo (32)
|Shane Watson
|2012
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|Chris Gayle (733)
|Morne Morkel (25)
|Sunil Narine
|2011
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|Chris Gayle (608)
|Lasith Malinga (28)
|Chris Gayle
|2010
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|Sachin Tendulkar (618)
|Pragyan Ojha (21)
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2009
|Deccan Chargers
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|Mathew Hayden (572)
|RP Singh (23)
|Adam Gilchrist
|2008
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|Shaun Marsh (616)
|Sohail Tanvir (22)
|Shane Watson