ICC board meet: Decision on T20 WC postponement deferred till June 10
IPL: Laxman lauds Rohit's ability to handle pressure in tough situations

The 45-year-old Laxman recalled how Rohit evolved both as a batsman and skipper since playing his first IPL with Deccan Chargers

Photo: PTI
Rohit is placed third in the list of most run-getters in IPL history, having scored 4898 runs in 188 matches at an average of 31.60 with a highest score of 109 not out. Photo: PTI

Indian batting great VVS Laxman has said that the ability to remain calm under pressure is the reason behind Rohit Sharma's success as a captain in the Indian Premier League.

The 33-year-old led Mumbai Indians to four title wins, one ahead of Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni, making him currently the most successful skipper in the history of IPL.

The 45-year-old Laxman recalled how Rohit evolved both as a batsman and skipper since playing his first IPL with Deccan Chargers.

"He became a leader in the Deccan Chargers team. When he came in the first year, he was a youngster who just played the T20 World Cup, made his international debut for India," Laxman told Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.
 

"I think the way he was batting in the middle order, under pressure because the team didn't do well in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008 ... Rohit was a standout performer for us."

Rohit is placed third in the list of most run-getters in IPL history, having scored 4898 runs in 188 matches at an average of 31.60 with a highest score of 109 not out.

"In each and every match, with each and every success, his confidence level was just growing, he was getting into the core group, helping the youngsters, voicing his opinion and those were early signs," Laxman said.

"But for me, most importantly was handling the pressure because not once in those tough situations when he was batting did it show, and he has evolved and blossomed. That's why he's one of the most successful captains in IPL history.

IPL winners list: 

Year Winner Runner up Number of IPL teams Orange Cap (Runs) Purple cap (Wickets) Player of the tournament
2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 8 David Warner (692) Imran Tahir (26) Andre Russell
2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 Kane Williamson (735) Andrew Tye (24) Sunil Narine
2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiants 8 David Warner (641) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26) Ben Stokes
2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 Virat Kohli (973) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23) Virat Kohli
2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 8 David Warner (562) Dwayne Bravo (26) Andre Russell
2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab 8 Robin Uthappa (660) Mohit Sharma (23) Glenn Maxwell
2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 9 Michel Hussey (733) Dwayne Bravo (32) Shane Watson
2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings 9 Chris Gayle (733) Morne Morkel (25) Sunil Narine
2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 Chris Gayle (608) Lasith Malinga (28) Chris Gayle
2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians 8 Sachin Tendulkar (618) Pragyan Ojha (21) Sachin Tendulkar
2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 Mathew Hayden (572) RP Singh (23) Adam Gilchrist
2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 8 Shaun Marsh (616) Sohail Tanvir (22) Shane Watson

First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 12:09 IST

