IPL Live score, RR vs KXIP 2020: Toss will take place at 7 pm
The RR vs KXIP toss is going to be crucial as dew in the second half has forced the captains to field first. Check IPL Live score, playing 11 and other match updates here
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul after scoring a century during KXIP vs RCB match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Photo: PTI
In Match 9 of IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah cricket ground today. The ninth match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah is likely to be a fierce clash as both sides are charged up after beating their rivals on the back of a top class performance in all areas.
RR vs KXIP playing 11: Rajasthan would be boosted by the return of Jos Buttler, who was not available for selection in RR's previous game due to the extra quarantine period. Buttler may replace David Miller in RR playing 11.
KL Rahul-led KXIP might retain the same playing 11 as in their last match.
RR vs KXIP toss prediction: With dew playing a part, teams will look to chase at Sharjah. Anything above 180 should be a competitive total, but it may go 200-plus considerng 33 sixes were smashed in the last match at Sharjah.
