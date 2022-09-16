IPL side Punjab Kings replaces Kumble with Trevor Bayliss as head coach

IPL side on Friday appointed Trevor



Bayliss as the team's new head coach ahead of the next season of the franchise-based T20 tournament.

Bayliss will replace after the former India cricketer's contract was not renewed by following a poor string of performances by the side under his guidance.

"I'm honoured to be given the head coach's role with the . A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware," Bayliss said in a statement issued by the franchise.

Bayliss will bring in his experience of winning the 2019 50 over World Cup with England, two IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014 besides a BBL title with the Sydney Sixers.

Bayliss was also the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons.

Under Kumble's mentorship, Punjab Kings had failed to progress to the IPL play-offs for three consecutive times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)