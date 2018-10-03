ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch ATK take on NorthEast United FC

Title contenders ATK were in for a rude shock in their opening game against Kerala Blasters in which they were beaten 0-2 at Salt Lake Stadium, which, in the words of their manager Steve Coppell, the home team wanted to make their fortress.

However, the Englishmen and his team will get another chance on Wednesday to make a fresh start when they host United FC (NEUFC) who drew against a strong FC Goa in Guwahati. It won't be easy though, for either team.

Asked about United, Coppell said, "Great respect for them the way he sets up his team. Again elements of continuity from last season. In terms of imposing the style of play and the authority, they are a quality side. They have strong individual players. Tomorrow will be a tough game. Every game in is tough."

United coach Elco Schattorie, meanwhile, said it would be a difficult game on the road against ATK, though they have done their homework.

"I have looked at their last game. I have noted points on where we could take advantage. But it will be a difficult match," Schattorie said.

Both teams endured wretched runs last season with NorthEast finishing rock-bottom and ATK a rung above them.

ATK have a 5-2 win-loss record from eight matches against the Guwahati franchise.

Here's today’s match schedule:

Indian Super League 2018-19: ATK vs NorthEast United FC

When and Where to watch: ATK vs NorthEast United FC

ATK vs match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata

ATK vs match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary.

ATK vs NorthEast United FC match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.