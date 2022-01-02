ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters, FC Goa look to start new year on a high

-
ALSO READ
ISL: Overall performance of team was good, says NorthEast's Khalid Jamil
TCS Q1 preview: Analysts see up to 36% YoY PAT rise; operating margin eyed
Earnings preview: Bank profits to show steady rise despite provisions
Delhi govt launches 'Business Blasters' programme in all its schools
ISL 2021-22: Battle for semis spots heats up as Jamshedpur face Chennaiyin
-
Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa will look to start the new year on a high when they lock horns in match 46 of the ongoing 2021-22 Indian Super League ISL at Tilak Maidan Stadium, here on Sunday.
Kerala Blasters rank fifth in the league table with 13 points in eight matches. They are level on points with Jamshedpur FC and a point behind ATK Mohun Bagan in fourth and third position, respectively.
On the other hand, FC Goa are in ninth position with eight points in eight matches. They are tied on points with tenth-placed NorthEast United FC and one point behind eighth-placed Bengaluru FC, both of whom have played a game more.
KBFC drew their last game 1-1 against Jamshedpur FC as they came back from behind to earn a point. While for FC Goa, they lost 2-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan in their last game.
Kerala Blasters, who are on an unbeaten streak of seven games, have three wins and two draws in their last five matches, accumulating 11 points. On the other hand, FC Goa in their last five matches has gathered eight points as they have won two, drawn two, and lost one.
Ahead of the game, Kerala Blasters FC coach Ivan Vukomanovic informed the media that all the players are available for selection.
However, all eyes will be on Sahal Abdul Samad, who has been crucial to Kerala Blasters FC's emergence in the top four race. He has scored four goals so far and is among the leading Indian goalscorers. Defensively, the midfielder has made 28 tackles, 14 blocks, and six interceptions in the defensive play.
Adrian Luna, the midfielder has done well for the team and served at the centre of creativity for KBFC. The Uruguayan has one goal and three assists in the season so far.
Meanwhile, FC Goa will miss the services of Airam Cabrera, who continues to nurse a hamstring injury. But the Gaurs will be boosted by the return of Edu Bedia who has recovered and is available for the match.
The Spaniard Jorge Ortiz has scored two goals and made two assists in six appearances for Goa and his skills and link-up play are crucial to the club's attacking movement. While midfielder Alberto Noguera, has two goals and an assist in eight matches and he has made 40 tackles, eight interceptions, and seven blocks.
FC Goa need to score one goal to become the first team to reach 250 ISL goals.
--IANS
avn/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor