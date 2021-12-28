ISL: Overall performance of team was good, says NorthEast's Khalid Jamil

-
-
NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil was pleased with his team's overall performance against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Monday.
NorthEast was held to a 3-3 draw against table-toppers Mumbai City FC. Deshorn Brown scored in the 29th, 56th, and 80th minute for the Highlanders, whereas Igor Angulo (33rd, 52nd) and Bipin Singh (40th) found the back of the net for the defending champions.
Both teams pushed for the winner but were unable to bag all three points.
NEUFC head coach Jamil in the post-match press conference while talking about the role of Imran Khan in the team said: "Yeah, he's working hard. He also missed the start of the season. We missed him. And he came back. And today we changed his role. We told him to play wide just to supply for Brown. So looking at the overall performance of the team, it was good today."
Talking about Hat-trick hero Deshorn Brown, the head coach said: "Yes, talking about Brown, he came to us last year and from then he's been an important part of the team. This time also coming after an injury he and Mathias Coureur combined very well. Matthias also did a good job. I should mention Sehnaj Singh and Pragyan Gogoi, both have done a good job today in the center."
NorthEast United FC will next clash with Jamshedpur on January 6.
