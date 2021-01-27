ISL 7: Hyderabad hoping to end run of draws against faltering Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
ISL: East Bengal look to keep revival going, Goa eye third win on trot
ISL 7: Jamshedpur FC aim to extend unbeaten run as they take on FC Goa
ISL 7: East Bengal looking for first points, face high-scoring Jamshedpur
10-man SC East Bengal hold Jamshedpur, pocket first point after 3 losses
ISL 7: Igor Angulo's brilliance hands FC Goa win against Jamshedpur
-
Hyderabad FC will be looking to end their run of consecutive draws when they face a faltering Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan on Thursday in the Indian Super League (ISL).
Hyderabad's last three games have ended 0-0, 1-1 and 0-0 and the two clean sheets is a source of encouragement for coach Manuel Marquez.
"We play (according to) our styles. When we concede goals, people say we lose the ball because we play in transition too much. With clean sheets, you don't lose games," said Marquez.
Despite Bengaluru not having registered a win for a while, Marquez still expects a tough test. "I think we play against strong teams. When we have the ball, we try to arrive with the maximum players possible in the Bengaluru box. And when they have the ball, we will have to avoid them arriving in our box with danger," added Marquez.
Bengaluru are winless in their last seven games and their hopes of a revival are fading fast. They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last ten games and find themselves in the seventh spot. Despite all their problems, the fact that they are still only four points away from a top-four spot will give interim coach Naushad Moosa hope. However, he has also focussed on giving opportunities to youngsters in his brief stint so far.
"We are trying to balance things," he said. "We have not given up (our hopes) for the play-offs. But we are giving them (the young players) time to prepare for next season. So, the idea is there to prepare our team for the next season also. It is important for them to understand the level of ISL as it's totally different. So, we're giving them 20-to-30 minutes to understand the pressure and level of the game," said Moosa.
--IANS
rkm/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor