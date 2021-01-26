Former India goalkeeper Prasanta Dora dies of rare disease

-
ALSO READ
No domestic flights from six cities to Kolkata now till August 15
Covid-19: Online 'darshan' of idols on Ganesh Chaturthi in Kolkata
Kolkata Metro to resume operations on Sept 14, no services on Sundays
Kolkata: Explosion in city club sparks fear among locals, none injured
JSPL starts supplying head hardened rails for Kolkata metro project
-
Former India goalkeeper Prasanta Dora, who made a name for himself while playing for big three clubs of Kolkata Maidan, died on Tuesday.
He was 44 and is survived by 12-year old son Adi and wife Soumi.
According to his elder brother Hemanta, who also played as a goalkeeper for India and Mohun Bagan, Prasanta was diagnosed with Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) in December after he developed unremitting fever.
HLH is severe systemic inflammatory syndrome that can cause a strong activation of the immune system, such as infection or cancer.
"His platelet count reduced drastically and doctors took a long time to diagnose the disease. He was later treated at the Tata Medical (a cancer care centre in the New Town). We were giving him blood regularly but he could not survive and died at 1.40pm today," the elder brother told PTI.
He was among some of the famous pairs of brothers who played for India with the list including the legendary Pradip Kumar and Prasun Banerjee, Climax and Covan Lawrence, and Mohammed and Shafi Rafi among others.
Having made debut in the group IX Olympic qualifier home match against Thailand in 1999, Prasanta went on to represent India at the SAFF Cup, SAF Games later and made five appearances.
Prasanta was also adjudged Best Goalkeeper in Bengal's successive Santosh Trophy triumphs in 1997-98 and 99.
At club-level, Prasanta started his career at the Tollygunge Agragami before moving to Calcutta Port Trust, Mohammedan Sporting, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor