ISL 7: East Bengal looking for first points, face high-scoring Jamshedpur

SC East Bengal will look to end their disappointing start to the (ISL) season and get their first points when they take on Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan on Thursday.

Despite creating chances, East Bengal are yet to score this season, having the second-worst shot accuracy in the league (20.51 per cent). They have taken just 17 shots from inside the box (second-lowest in the league). However, coach RobbieFowler was quick to defend his misfiring strikers.

"It's not always about the strikers. We need others to get the goals too. I would be more worried if players didn't create chances. We are creating chances," he said in the pre-match press conference.



But for a side that has conceded 7 goals in three matches, they need a plan to stop Jamshedpur's star striker Nerijus Valskis (5 goals in 4 matches). "We'll have a plan like we do in every game. We'll have to place emphasis on stopping them from scoring," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur are riding high on confidence following their 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan. It was the first time Bagan had conceded goals and lost a match this season.

But Owen Coyle, familiar with Fowler's philosophy, knows it wouldn't be easy to play East Bengal. "It's going to be a tough game as it was against ATK and we need to make sure we are ready for it. They are very dangerous opponents," stated Coyle, who will play his fifth game in 15 days on Thursday.

