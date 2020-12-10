ISL 7: East Bengal looking for first points, face high-scoring Jamshedpur

-
ALSO READ
ISL-7: Chennaiyin face old mastermind's challenge in Jamshedpur colours
Anirudh Thapa's first minute goal sets up Chennai's win over Jamshedpur
Hero ISL-7: NorthEast United FC to take on Mumbai City FC on Saturday
ISL 7: Refereeing 'thankless task', but it needs to get better, says Coyle
ISL: We are not under pressure, says SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler
-
SC East Bengal will look to end their disappointing start to the Indian Super League (ISL) season and get their first points when they take on Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan on Thursday.
Despite creating chances, East Bengal are yet to score this season, having the second-worst shot accuracy in the league (20.51 per cent). They have taken just 17 shots from inside the box (second-lowest in the league). However, coach RobbieFowler was quick to defend his misfiring strikers.
"It's not always about the strikers. We need others to get the goals too. I would be more worried if players didn't create chances. We are creating chances," he said in the pre-match press conference.
But for a side that has conceded 7 goals in three matches, they need a plan to stop Jamshedpur's star striker Nerijus Valskis (5 goals in 4 matches). "We'll have a plan like we do in every game. We'll have to place emphasis on stopping them from scoring," he concluded.
Meanwhile, Jamshedpur are riding high on confidence following their 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan. It was the first time Bagan had conceded goals and lost a match this season.
But Owen Coyle, familiar with Fowler's philosophy, knows it wouldn't be easy to play East Bengal. "It's going to be a tough game as it was against ATK and we need to make sure we are ready for it. They are very dangerous opponents," stated Coyle, who will play his fifth game in 15 days on Thursday.
--IANS
rkm/kh
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor