Key players to playing 11: All you need to know about RCB ahead of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League
(IPL) begins September 19, and Royal Challengers Bangalore
(RCB) will kick-start its campaign on September 21 when Virat Kohli
led side play against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). RCB has tried to strengthen its pace bowling and all-rounder department this season and look to end its IPL title drought.
With Virat Kohli
and AB de Villiers, the Bangalore-based the franchise has always been rock solid at the top order of batting order. However, the lack of firepower at the lower down the order has been a big worry. With Shivam Dube growth over the years and the addition of Chris Morris the teams batting look good.
RCB playing 11 prediction
The Australian limited-over skipper Aaron Finch
is likely to start in the RCB playing 11. However, he might be not available for the first match since he will join RCB after Australia vs England third ODI on September 16. In that case, Parthiv Patel
would open for Challengers with Devdutt Padikkal, highest run-getter in domestic cricket.
It is expected that Kohli will go with three-pace attack: Dale Steyn
and Navdeep Saini
with bowling all-rounder in Chris Mosrris, at the start of the tournament. Traditionally, the pitches in UAE support spinners and with long boundaries length in place spinners are going to make a great impression in the business end of IPL 2020.
So, as the cash-rich league progresses Moeen Ali
may replace Morris as lower order all-rounder with Shivam Dube filing the boots for pace all-rounder.
Key players for Royal Challengers Bangalore
Business Standard takes a look into the RCB squad and picked top five players who came became game-changers:
Virat Kohli, India cricket team, captian
Batting style: Right-handed batsman
RCB captain Virat Kohli has been a backbone of the team and onus of providing a good start will be on him. In IPL 2019, he scored 464 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.14, including a century and two fifties. Despite Kohli's good performance, the team managed to win only five matches out of 14 and ended the league at the bottom of the points table.
Kohli's IPL runs
Overall, Kohli has piled up 5,413 runs in 177 matches at an average of 37.84 and a strike rate of 131.61, including 36 fifties and five hundred.
AB de Villiers, South Africa cricket team
-
National role: Middle order batsman (came out of retirement)
-
Batting Style: Right-handed batsman
AB de Villiers, known as Mr 360 due to his hitting abilities all across the park, has come out of retirement after South Africa’s dismal show in ICC cricket world cup last year. de Villiers would look to make the most of the opportunities provided in IPL 2020
as it will help him to prepare for the next year’s ICC T20I World Cup in India.
A better show will also help Bangalore-based franchise to enhance RCB’s performance. de Villiers has been in a good form as he scored 146 runs in 6 matches during last season’s Big Bash League (BBL).
AB de Villier IPL career
In IPL 2019, AB de Villiers
has scored 442 runs in 13 matches at an average of 44.20 and a strike rate of 154.00, including five fifties. In 154 matches so far, he has accumulated 4395 runs with an average of 39.95 and strike rate of 151.23. He has scored 3 centuries and 33 fifties, his highest score is 133 runs.
Moeen Ali, England cricket team
-
Bational role: Batting all-rounder
-
Batting style: Left handed batsman
-
Bowling style: Right arm off spin
Moeen Ali
came to RCB fold in IPL 2018 when the franchise bought him for Rs 1.70 crore. Moeen is a versatile all-rounder and known for his power hitting down the order. Given the slow nature of UAE wickets, he will be a good option for RCB team management lower down the order.
Last season, he has scored 220 runs in 11 matches at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 165.41. Overall, he has accumulated 297 runs in 16 matches at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 165.92, including three fifties.
Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian cricket team
-
National role: Leg spinner
-
Bowling style: Right-arm leg break
-
Batting style: Right-handed batsman
Yuzvendra Chahal
is a lead spinner for Royal Challengers Bangalore
for quite some time now and has been a go-to bowler for Virat Kohli in crunch moments. Chahal has a knack of breaking the partnerships, which make him an integral part of RCB.
Chahal IPL career
Last season, he took 18 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 21.44 and an economy rate of 7.82. His low average and economy rate illustrates his potential of keeping the things tight as RCB play half of its matches on a Chinnaswamy’s flat wicket. Overall, he scalped 100 wickets in 84 matches played so far at an average of 23.18 and an economy rate of 7.78.
Dale Steyn, South Africa cricket team
Bowling: Right arm medium-fast
The biggest problem, last season, for RCB has been fast bowling options. Dale Steyn
has joined RCB in IPL 2019 as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile. However, he only played only two matches and did provide initial breakthroughs and took four wickets. Steyn is also eyeing a place in South Africa squad for ICC T20 World Cup and a good show in IPL 2020
would place him in a better position. Overall, he has scalped 96 wickets in 92 matches at an average of 24.73 and an economy rate of 6.76.
Full list of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2020 players along with their salaries:
|
Player
|
Team
|
Retained/bought
|
Price (Rs cr)
|
Virat Kohli
|
RCB
|
Retained
|
17.00
|
A B de Villiers
|
RCB
|
Retained
|
11.00
|
Chris Morris
|
RCB
|
Bought
|
10.00
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
RCB
|
Retained
|
6.00
|
Shivam Dube
|
RCB
|
Retained
|
5.00
|
Aaron Finch
|
RCB
|
Bought
|
4.40
|
Umesh Yadav
|
RCB
|
Retained
|
4.20
|
Adam Zampa
|
RCB
|
replaced Kane Richardsom
|
1.50
|
Washington Sundar
|
RCB
|
Retained
|
3.20
|
Navdeep Saini
|
RCB
|
Retained
|
3.00
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
RCB
|
Retained
|
2.60
|
Dale Steyn
|
RCB
|
Bought
|
2.00
|
Moeen Ali
|
RCB
|
Retained
|
1.70
|
Parthiv Patel
|
RCB
|
Retained
|
1.70
|
Pawan Negi
|
RCB
|
Retained
|
1.00
|
Gurkeerat Mann Singh
|
RCB
|
Retained
|
0.50
|
Isuru Udana
|
RCB
|
Bought
|
0.50
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
RCB
|
Retained
|
0.20
|
Joshua Philippe
|
RCB
|
Bought
|
0.20
|
Pavan Deshpande (uncapped)
|
RCB
|
Bought
|
0.20
|
Shahbaz Ahmad (uncapped)
|
RCB
|
Bought
|
0.20
Here is RCB’s IPL 2020 full schedule:
|
RCB full schedule for IPL 2020
|
DATE
|
DAY
|
Matches
|
IST
|
UAE
|
VENUE
|
STADIUM NAME
|
21-Sep-20
|
MON
|
SRH vs RCB
|
7:30PM
|
6:00PM
|
DUBAI
|
Dubai International cricket stadium
|
24-Sep-20
|
THU
|
KXIP vs RCB
|
7:30PM
|
6:00PM
|
DUBAI
|
Dubai International cricket stadium
|
28-Sep-20
|
MON
|
RCB vs MI
|
7:30PM
|
6:00PM
|
DUBAI
|
Dubai International cricket stadium
|
3-Oct-20
|
SAT
|
RCB vs RR
|
3:30PM
|
2:00PM
|
ABU DHABI
|
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|
5-Oct-20
|
MON
|
RCB vs DC
|
7:30PM
|
6:00PM
|
DUBAI
|
Dubai International cricket stadium
|
10-Oct-20
|
SAT
|
CSK vs RCB
|
7:30PM
|
6:00PM
|
DUBAI
|
Dubai International cricket stadium
|
12-Oct-20
|
MON
|
RCB vs KKR
|
7:30PM
|
6:00PM
|
SHARJAH
|
Sharjah cricket ground
|
15-Oct-20
|
THU
|
RCB vs KXIP
|
7:30PM
|
6:00PM
|
SHARJAH
|
Sharjah cricket ground
|
17-Oct-20
|
SAT
|
RR vs RCB
|
3:30PM
|
2:00PM
|
DUBAI
|
Dubai International cricket stadium
|
21-Oct-20
|
WED
|
KKR vs RCB
|
7:30PM
|
6:00PM
|
ABU DHABI
|
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|
25-Oct-20
|
SUN
|
RCB vs CSK
|
3:30PM
|
2:00PM
|
DUBAI
|
Dubai International cricket stadium
|
28-Oct-20
|
WED
|
MI vs RCB
|
7:30PM
|
6:00PM
|
ABU DHABI
|
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|
31-Oct-20
|
SAT
|
RCB vs SRH
|
7:30PM
|
6:00PM
|
SHARJAH
|
Sharjah cricket ground
|
2-Nov-20
|
MON
|
DC vs RCB
|
7:30PM
|
6:00PM
|
ABU DHABI
|
Sheikh Zayed Stadium