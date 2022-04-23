KKR vs GT: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium

-
-
Kolkata Knight Riders have been off the mark for quite some time now and they really need a victory to bounce back into the race of the Playoffs. They have so far only three wins out of their seven games and could not afford to lose one more else, they would have to win four out of their last six to get back in the reckoning for Playoffs.
But they face one of the top teams this season, the GGujarat Titans, who have only lost once and won a cracker of a game without the presence of their captain Hardik Pandya against the Chennai Super Kings. The match beggins at 03:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
KKR vs GT Pitch Report
The Pitch at the Dy Patil Stadium is one made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tough at this wicket. For today’s match between Kolkata and Gujarat, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. Being a day game, the spinners might have more grip on offer as the pitches are getting worn out with the season proceeding further.
KKR vs GT Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 35% at 03:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 47% by 07:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. The temperature will be fluctuating between 35 -32 degrees Celcius with a maximum going as far as 36 and the dryness of the weather will be felt very badly by the players on the ground.
KKR vs GT Live Streaming
The KKR vs GT match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This match between Kolkata and Gujarat can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would KKR vs GT IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between KKR and GT would begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on April 23, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders take on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between KKR and GT can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
