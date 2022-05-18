KKR vs LSG: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 66

Lucknow Super Giants, who have lost their last two games, are struggling big time to win just one match and get into the Playoffs. If they lose even this one, they would then be dependent upon the net run rate and thus they cannot risk losing here.

On the other hand, also need to win to stay alive in this league as victory would mean that if Bangalore and Delhi also lose their last games, then it would all come down to net run rate and thus, Kolkata could still be in fray for a place in the Playoffs, if they win tonight.

Here's how the Playing 11 of KKR and LSG would look like

The would have to play either Sheldon Jackson or Baba Inderjith as Ajinkya Rahane is injured. Thus it would be the only change that might be happening in the KKR side.

On the other hand, Lucknow might think of bringing in Manish Pandey in place of Ayush Badoni, who has failed considerably in the last few games.

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith/Sheldon Jackson, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

LSG Predicted Playing 11

Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni/Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis/Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Kolkata skipper and Lucknow captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. KKR vs LSG toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

LSG IPL 2022 Squad

Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

KKR IPL 2022 Squad

Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sheldon Jackson, Baba Indrajith, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana