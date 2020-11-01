LIVE: IPL 2020, KKR vs RR - Kolkata looks to keep playoffs hope alive
In the second half of IPL 2020, the team chasing has won more matches and it would be a tricky choice for captains after KKR vs RR toss. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here
IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders | Rajasthan Royals
RR and KKR playoffs qualification scenarios
Both RR (bet run rate -0.377) and KKR (-0.467) have equal 12 points each from 13 games. However, it is RR's superior net run-rate that gives them an edge. RR will be looking for a big win to stay ahead in middle of the jam-packed table with every team, except Chennai Super Kings (CSK), still afloat. Precisely, one of the either two sides would be playing its last IPL 2020 match today.
KKR vs RR Live toss updates
The coin flip between Kolkata’s Morgan and Rajasthan’s Steve Smith will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as if team batting first does not post a target in excess of 170 then chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Morgan and Smith choose to do after the toss.
KKR vs RR live streaming
The KKR vs RR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
