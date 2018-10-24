Kohli fastest to reach 10000 runs; Tendulkar, others pour in wishes

JUST IN
Virat Kohli breaks Tendulkar's record, becomes fastest to hit 10k ODI runs
Virat Kohli broke icon Sachin Tendulkar's record, becoming the fastest player to reach 10000 ODI runs. Kohli took just 205 innings to achieve the feat.

Sachin Tendulkar took 259 innings to touch the 10000-run mark.

29-year-old Kohli becamee only the fourth batsman from India and 13th ever to score 10000 ODI runs.

After his prolific century in the first ODI against West Indies, Kohli needed 81 runs to reach the milestone and he made most of his inning in the second ODI, achieving the feat with 37th ODI century.

Luck was with Kohli as he was dropped on a loose shot by West Indies captain Jason Holder at the score of 44.

Meanwhile, wishes poured in from all corners as Kohli lift his bat towards the pavilion and the cheering crowd.

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar was among the first to wish the modern master of cricket on twitter. After that, the social media landscape was flooded with messages for the Kohli.

Sachin Tendulkar (18426), Sourav Ganguly (11221) and Rahul Dravid (10768) are the players to have achieved this mark earlier.

MS Dhoni, who has 9949 runs in ODIs, is not too far from joining the club.

Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in August 2008 and quickly established himself as one of the leading batting stars in the world. He scored the first of his 36 ODI hundreds in 2009 (also against Sri Lanka).

With today's 157 runs, He has also gone past over 1000 runs in 2018.



Players with 10000 runs in ODIs:

Sachin Tendulkar (18426)

Kumar Sangakkara (14234)

Ricky Ponting (13704)

Sanath Jayasuriya (13430)

Mahela Jayawardene (12650)

Inzamam-ul-Haq (11739)

Jacques Kallis (11579)

Sourav Ganguly (11363)

Rahul Dravid (10889)

Brian Lara (10405)

Tillekaratne Dilshan (10290)

MS Dhoni (10123)

Virat Kohli (10076)
First Published: Wed, October 24 2018. 23:20 IST

