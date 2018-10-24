Kohli fastest to reach 10000 runs; Tendulkar, others pour in wishes

broke icon Sachin Tendulkar's record, becoming the fastest player to reach 10000 ODI runs. took just 205 innings to achieve the feat.

The intensity and consistency with which you bat is just amazing. @imVkohli, congratulations on achieving 10,000 runs in ODIs. Keep the runs flowing. pic.twitter.com/tQUhY8bHna — (@sachin_rt) October 24, 2018

'GOAT!' - see how the cricket world reacted as @imvKohli became the fastest to the mark of 10,000 ODI runs!



https://t.co/CImDa97JvC pic.twitter.com/9YCdVX5M88 — ICC (@ICC) October 24, 2018

took 259 innings to touch the 10000-run mark.

Software update all the time. Kohli has redefined what consistency means. Got his 9000th odi run just 11 innings ago and got his 10000 th today, to go with his 37th century. Enjoy the phenomena #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/OPhvIsBRDJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 24, 2018

29-year-old becamee only the fourth batsman from India and 13th ever to score 10000 ODI runs.

After his prolific century in the first ODI against West Indies, Kohli needed 81 runs to reach the milestone and he made most of his inning in the second ODI, achieving the feat with 37th ODI century.

And the insanity continues with an undying intensity. Congratulations #KingKohli on 10,000 ODI runs and 37th century. The hunger, consistency and intensity is simply incredible pic.twitter.com/DGoP1GlZ01 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 24, 2018

ODI runs and in no time!! Congratulations on the record @imVkohli #Virat10k — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 24, 2018

Congratulations #KingKohli on becoming the fastest to 10000 ODI runs. What a player ! pic.twitter.com/fUkMgldTEx — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 24, 2018

Luck was with Kohli as he was dropped on a loose shot by West Indies captain Jason Holder at the score of 44.

Meanwhile, wishes poured in from all corners as Kohli lift his bat towards the pavilion and the cheering crowd.

Switch on the TV, @imVkohli is batting on 144 having crossed the collosal 10k run mark. Double it up now as they would be calling for it in the dressing room. #battingartist #INDvWIN — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 24, 2018

“Century pe century baar baar, run hue pure dus hazaar!”

Heartiest congratulations brother @imVkohli

Fastest player ever to complete 10,000 ODI runs! What a remarkable journey it’s been so far!#ViratKohli #Virat10K pic.twitter.com/HRzLEGaxzN — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 24, 2018

'Master Blaster' was among the first to wish the modern master of cricket on twitter. After that, the social media landscape was flooded with messages for the Kohli.

Kohli will probably go to bed thinking "What a routine kind of day. Nothing unusual happened...... Ah well, maybe tomorrow then..." — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 24, 2018

Sachin Tendulkar (18426), Sourav Ganguly (11221) and Rahul Dravid (10768) are the players to have achieved this mark earlier.

MS Dhoni, who has 9949 runs in ODIs, is not too far from joining the club.

Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in August 2008 and quickly established himself as one of the leading batting stars in the world. He scored the first of his 36 ODI hundreds in 2009 (also against Sri Lanka).

With today's 157 runs, He has also gone past over 1000 runs in 2018.