LIVE: IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR - KXIP looks to continue 5-match winning streak
In the second half of IPL 2020, the team chasing has won more matches and it would be a tricky choice for captains after KXIP vs RR toss. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
KXIP celebrates after the wicket of Dinesh Karthik at Sharjah on Monday
While KXIP (12 points) has turned it around after going on a dismal run in the first half of the season, RR (10 points) has been wildly inconsistent in the latter half of the season and desperately need a win to be alive in the race for the playoffs.
KXIP playoffs qualification scenarios
On a five-game win spree, if Punjab wins bot remaining matches then it has a good chance of qualifying. If KXIP loses a game, then it can still make to playoffs given KRR and SRH lose all their games.
RR playoffs qualification scenarios
Almost out of the IPL 2020 playoffs race but mathematical chances remain. Need to win both its remaining matches first, and then hope other results go its way (top 3 team to win all the remaining matches). However, poor NRR may go against them.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
KXIP vs RR Live toss updates
The coin flip between KXIP’s KL Rahul and RR’s Steve Smith will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as if team batting first does not post a target in excess of 170 then chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Smith and Rahul choose to do after the toss.
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
KXIP vs RR playing 11
Rajasthan Royals is unlikely to make any chances in its playing 11 while Punjab may make some changes in the bowling department.
Check IPL playoffs qualification of both the teams
IPL live score: KXIP vs RR full scorecard
KXIP vs RR live streaming
The KXIP vs RR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Follow KXIP vs RR live match updates here
