JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

LIVE: IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR - KXIP looks to continue 5-match winning streak

In the second half of IPL 2020, the team chasing has won more matches and it would be a tricky choice for captains after KXIP vs RR toss. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here

Topics
IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab | Rajasthan Royals

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

KXIP celebrates after the wicket of Dinesh Karthik at Sharjah on Monday
KXIP celebrates after the wicket of Dinesh Karthik at Sharjah on Monday
In today’s match of the Indian Premier league 2020 (IPL 2020), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. With five wins on the trot, a rejuvenated Punjab will look to further boost its playoff hopes with a win in today’s IPL match.
 
While KXIP (12 points) has turned it around after going on a dismal run in the first half of the season, RR (10 points) has been wildly inconsistent in the latter half of the season and desperately need a win to be alive in the race for the playoffs.

KXIP playoffs qualification scenarios

On a five-game win spree, if Punjab wins bot remaining matches then it has a good chance of qualifying. If KXIP loses a game, then it can still make to playoffs given KRR and SRH lose all their games.

RR playoffs qualification scenarios

Almost out of the IPL 2020 playoffs race but mathematical chances remain. Need to win both its remaining matches first, and then hope other results go its way (top 3 team to win all the remaining matches). However, poor NRR may go against them.
 
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
 
KXIP vs RR Live toss updates
 
The coin flip between KXIP’s KL Rahul and RR’s Steve Smith will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as if team batting first does not post a target in excess of 170 then chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Smith and Rahul choose to do after the toss.
 
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
 
KXIP vs RR playing 11
 
Rajasthan Royals is unlikely to make any chances in its playing 11 while Punjab may make some changes in the bowling department.

Check IPL playoffs qualification of both the teams
 
IPL live score: KXIP vs RR full scorecard
 
 
 
KXIP vs RR live streaming
 
The KXIP vs RR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
Follow KXIP vs RR live match updates here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh