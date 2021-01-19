La Liga: Lionel Messi suspended 2 matches for hitting opponent

-
ALSO READ
Lionel Messi to miss La Liga clash against Eibar, confirms Barcelona
Lionel Messi floats future US move, immediate Barcelona plans unclear
Messi will finish as greatest footballer of all time: Spain legend Puyol
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman defends Lionel Messi's angry outburst "
Former FC Barcelona prez Laporta believes he can convince Messi to stay
-
The Spanish soccer federation suspended Lionel Messi for two matches on Tuesday after he hit an opponent in an incident away from the ball in the Spanish Super Cup final.
The Barcelona forward was facing a suspension of up to 12 matches for swinging his arm at an Athletic Bilbao player at the end of the team's 3-2 loss on Sunday.
The federation's competition committee did not deem the incident to be severe and applied a less severe penalty against the player.
After passing the ball out to the left flank, Messi swung his right arm at the head of Athletic forward Asier Villalibre as they ran toward the box. Villalibre immediately fell to the ground and after a video review, Messi was given his first red card in 753 appearances for Barcelona.
Referee Gil Manzano said in his match report that Messi hit his opponent with excessive force while the ball was not near him.
Messi will miss Barcelona's match against third-division club Cornell in the Copa del Rey and against Elche in the Spanish league.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor