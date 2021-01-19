Atletico Madrid appeals to CAS in attempt to suspend Trippier ban

Atltico Madrid appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday to suspend Kieran Trippier's ban for breaching rules.

Atltico filed its appeal to CAS a day after rejected the Spanish club's attempt to keep the ban imposed on the defender by the English Association from being applied worldwide.

The England international was punished by the FA for passing information on his 2019 transfer from Tottenham to Atletico to be used by friends to bet on.

Spanish league leader Atltico succeeded two weeks ago in getting to pause Trippier's 10-week ban that was imposed in December and runs through Feb. 28.

As it stands, Trippier would miss nine more games, including the Champions League fixture against Chelsea in the round of 16 on Feb. 23.

