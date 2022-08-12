Legends League Cricket's second edition to kick-off at Eden Gardens

-
ALSO READ
GT vs RR Qualifier 1: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Eden Gardens
LSG vs RCB Eliminator: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Eden Gardens
Sourav Ganguly joins hands with Noida-based edtech startup Classplus
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
Not politics but educational app my new venture, clarifies Sourav Ganguly
-
The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be hosting the first game of the second edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) on September 15, the organisers said on Friday.
The match between the India Maharajas vs World Giants will be dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence.
"This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year league to the 75th year of Independence celebration," said Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, LLC, said in a release.
The Indian Maharajas will be led by former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, while the World Giants will be captained by England's 2019 World Cup winning captain, Eoin Morgan.
The second edition of the LLC will commence a day after the special match, i.e. from September 16, which will see four teams taking part in a franchise-based format.
Overall, 15 matches will be played this season over a period of 22 days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor