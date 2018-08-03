Ind vs Eng 1st Test Day 3: India need early wickets to pin down England

On Day 3 of the first Test match, and company need to take early wickets to keep the momentum in their favour which they had in the final session of Day 2. With the scorecard reading 148/6 after the departure of Hardik Pandya during the second session on Day 2, the situation looked extremely bleak for the Indians. The prospect of conceding a lead in excess of 100 looked likely and the visitors desperately needed a miracle to even minimise the damage that had been done. And the miracle came in the form of century who added 92 runs for last 2 wickets, scoring 90% of the runs. To add salt to England miseries, Ashwin dismissed Alastair Cook to end the day with England at 9-1, 22 runs ahead of India.

What England need to do on Day 3?



England went to stumps on Day 2 at a score of 9/1, with Ravichandran Ashwin rattling Alastair Cook's off-stump off the last delivery of the day. The day, however, belongs to Virat Kohli, who fought against the odds to bring up his maiden century in England while almost single-handedly rescuing India from dire straits to help his side post a respectable total. With Cook disappointing yet again in the dying minutes of the day, England will have to count once again on playing the anchor's role and building partnerships around him. More importantly, the home team will need their middle order to show more character in the second innings after the collapse in the first if they are to post a score in excess of 300, one that might just turn out to be a match-winning one for them.

How escaped the ghost of 2014?



When Kohli last visited England in 2014, he scored just 134 runs in 10 innings and on Day 2 he scored 149 in one innings to show his class and somewhat he proved that he is world’s best batsmen in present time. During his 149-run knock, Kohli did struggle early on in the innings while facing the bowling of and Sam Curran and was even dropped in the slip cordon by while batting on 21. However, he did not let the bowlers get to his head and took on them with aplomb as he patiently scored a century. He kept losing wickets at the other end as none of the other batsmen managed to cross the 30-run mark. Towards the end of the innings, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav played second fiddle and stood around at the crease for a long time, despite scoring just 5 and 1 respectively. To put things in perspective, 92 runs came off the last two wickets and Ishant and Umesh just scored 6 of those. Kohli managed to keep strike for the majority of the deliveries and hit the boundaries whenever he got a chance.

India's record at Edgbaston cricket ground



When it comes to Edgbaston, there is nothing but painful memories for the Indian cricket team, as far as Test cricket is concerned. India's record at Edgbaston is exceptionally poor with five losses in six Tests stretching back to 1967. The last time India played a Test match at this venue was in 2011 and it was a masterclass from England opener Alastair Cook that guided the hosts to victory.

This time around Virat Kohli must avoid the mistakes made while picking the playing eleven like he did in the previous overseas tour to South Africa. There, the team management had backed an in-form Rohit Sharma over Ajinkya Rahane. This time around, an in-form KL Rahul is bidding for a spot. Both Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have maintained that as a third-choice opener, Rahul must wait for his chance. But the fit-again batsman's fine form might just compel them.



India vs England head-to-head comparison in Test matches



Total



Matches played: 117



India won: 25



England won: 43



Drawn: 49



In England



Matches played: 57



India won: 6



England won: 30



Drawn: 21





Here are the playing 11 of both the teams:

India playing 11: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

England Playing 11: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad,

of excellence set him apart, says Sanjay Bangar: pursuit Virat's flexible approach and Virat Kohli's flexible approach to batting and relentless pursuit of excellence enabled the Indian captain to script a spectacular turnaround and score his maiden hundred on English soil, said assistant coach Sanjay Bangar. "I would say that this innings showed different facets of Virat's batting. The main thing is that Virat is flexible about his batting approach. Most of the batters are not flexible when it comes to changing technique or approach. But Virat in this respect is different, said Bangar after stumps on day two. "He showed terrific discipline I felt. At no instance did he reach out for the ball, and probably couple of our other batsmen reached out, which caused their downfall. But that is something, which we've been speaking of, practicing quite a lot. And on days, these things come off and on certain days those things don't come out as a batter." Kohli's drive to improve with every innings sets him apart, said Bangar. "Nowadays we see video analysis of each and every player. Opposition can easily put finger on what lacunae a particular player has. So you have to know your shortcomings, keep working on it and stay a step ahead. Virat's pursuit is for excellence and he keeps working on his craft. So this knock gives immense satisfaction to him, the former India all-rounder said.

What Sam Curran said about Virat Kohli century: England all-rounder Sam Curran said attempting to halt Indian captain Virat Kohli on Day 2 of first Test against India was an eye-opening experience. "Credit to him for a great inning. That's what Test cricket is about, I'm only in my second game but it was an eye-opener," he said. "It wasn't ideal losing Cook at the end - that ball will get most players out - but we bowled them out below our total and it's going to be a great Test match. We have to put runs on board and then put India under pressure. "Personally, it was pretty special. I can't really remember it. "It's a pretty cool feeling for me to be playing with my heroes, Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, and running in to bowl to a guy like Kohli. It's a great learning curve."



