Ind vs Eng 1st Test Day 4: Virat Kohli stands between victory and England

On Day 4 of the first test match, England will look to dismiss Indian captain early to break his 32-run partnership with Dinesh Karthik which took India to 110/5 from 78/5 on Day 3 at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham. Given captain Kohli’s first innings' 149 and the way he took the charge on day 3, one would rightly say stands between India’s victory and defeat. India’s chances of first ever test win at Edgbaston depend on how captain Kohli and Karthik play the first hour of Day 4 as India need 84 runs more to take 1-0 lead in 5-match series.



Before the England tour, wanted to play county cricket to prepare for England tour to escape the ghost of 2014 where he scored mere 139 runs in 10 innings at an average of 13.9. But due to a neck injury, Kohli was not able to play county cricket. He didn’t impress much in the limited over cricket, however, in the longer format of the game, he struck a brilliant 149 in the first test when he was running out of partners from the other end. The fact that his last 90 runs came while batting with tailenders shows his temperament and grit to excel in England, which is the only frontier where he has failed to make a mark.

In the second innings also, when rest of the batsmen fell like a pack of cards and India were reduced to 78/5, it was Kohli who kept one end intact. If he is able to take India home of Day 4, then undoubtedly he will register his name in the list of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble.

Country Matches Innings Runs Average Highest score 100s 50s Australia 8 16 992 62 169 5 2 South Africa 5 10 558 55.8 153 2 2 New Zealand 2 4 214 71.33 105 1 1 West Indies 7 9 327 36.33 200 1 0 England 6 12 326 29.63 149 1 0 Overall 67 114 5746 54.72 243 22 16

Indian bowlers taking 150 or more under one captain

Bowler Captain Test Wickets Average 5WI 10WI R Ashwin Virat Kohli 34 200 22.85 17 5 Anil Kumble Azharuddin 36 179 24.95 10 2 Harbhajan Singh Sourav Ganguly 37 177 26.84 15 3 Kapil Dev Sunil Gavaskar 45 172 29.65 14 1 Anil Kumble Sourav Ganguly 31 167 28.08 11 4 Ishant Sharma M S Dhoni 47 152 36.65 5 1

On Day 3 when regular off-break got the wicket of England captain Joe Root, he become the first Indian bowler to take 200 wickets under one captain that is Virat Kohli. who is not part of the limited side. However, he has been India’s lead spinner in the Test matches.

Pacer Ishant Sharma ran through the middle order for a five-wicket haul after R Ashwin rattled the England top order but Sam Curran's fighting 63-run knock helped England set India a tricky 194-run target. Ishant (5/51) took his eighth five-for while R Ashwin (3/59) and Umesh Yadav (2/20) shared the other five wickets as England were bowled out for 180 at the stroke of tea. India had England on mat at one stage as they had reduced England to 87 for seven but 20-year-old all-rounder Curran took the centre stage by scoring 63 runs off 65 balls and delayed India's victory march. Curran put on 48 runs with Adil Rashid (16) for the eighth wicket. It was the only passage of play on Day 3 wherein English batsmen looked comfortable at the crease as Indian bowlers searched desperately for a breakthrough. Curran played with a maturity that belied his young age. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan dropped Adil Rashid at first slip off Umesh Yadav. Read Day 3 session by session report here When it comes to Edgbaston, there is nothing but painful memories for the Indian cricket team, as far as Test cricket is concerned. India's record at Edgbaston is exceptionally poor with five losses in six Tests stretching back to 1967. The last time India played a Test match at this venue was in 2011 and it was a masterclass from England opener Alastair Cook that guided the hosts to victory.1 August - 5 August 20183:30 pm (IST), 10:00 am (GMT), 11:00 am (Local time)Edgbaston, Birmingham, England1st Test Day 4 proceedings will be broadcasted on Sony Six, Sony Six HD in English Commentary. India vs England 1st Test, Day 4 will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream India vs England 1st match, Day 4 on Tatasky mobile app.573021Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant SharmaAlastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad,England pacer says Virat Kohli is not "invincible" and poor slip fielding from his teammates has allowed the Indian skipper to get off the hook in the first innings. It was an engrossing duel between Test cricket's second most successful pacer, Anderson and Kohli on the second day when the Indian skipper was dropped twice off the bowler on 21 and 51 by Kohli went on to score 149 and was batting on 43 not out in India's second innings score of 110 for 5 with the visitors still needing 84 more to win first Test. Anderson rued his side's poor catching and said England need to take their chances against a batsman of Kohli's calibre. "I've been encouraged the way I've bowled at him (Kohli) in this game so far, found the edge a few times in the first innings. On another day I could have got him for 20, and then we're not talking about how brilliant he is," Anderson said. "You can't drop Virat Kohli on 21, because he's one of the best players in the world, and he'll capitalise on that and which he did. We could have been in a much different position now. We've just got to go away and know we can get him. No one is invincible in world cricket. We can get him out," he said. Read more Ishant Sharma credits Sussex stint for success in England: Back in the reckoning after registering his eighth five-wicket haul, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma says his impressive county stint with Sussex gave him the much-needed confidence and experience ahead of the current tour of England. Ishant played four matches for Sussex in the County Championship Division Two earlier this year, scalping an impressive 15 wickets and even scoring a half-century. Ishant (5/51) registered his second five-wicket haul on English soil yesterday to help India bowl out the hosts for 180 in the second innings, leaving the visitors to chase a 194-run target to win. "Playing county cricket has helped me a lot. I was disappointed a bit (on missing out IPL) but I figured, whatever happens, it's for your good. It was a good experience and I enjoyed it a lot. I played for Sussex and bowling with Duke's ball was good," Ishant told reporters at the post day's press conference. "The good thing was I had overs behind me. I played four matches for Sussex, and a few One-Day matches too, but I bowled nearly 250 overs in that. "It feels nice to represent your country, come abroad and take five wickets in an innings, especially the second one. I bowl hard but my wickets' column doesn't (always) become bigger. It feels nice to work hard as a bowler," he added.