Ind vs Eng 5th Test: Kohli & co to play for pride in Cook's farewell test

Team India led by will have only pride to play for after going down in the Southampton Test and losing the five-match series 1-3 against England which will see former captain Alastair Cook playing his last international match, in the fifth and final Test at The Oval in London starting today. The final match might only be of academic interest but India skipper would want to finish on a high nonetheless. A scoreline of 2-3 will definitely look much better than 1-4 and India will any day take Test win. Meanwhile in the backdrop of Ravi Shastri’s comment on current terming it the “best travelling side in last 15-20 years”, Kohli would like to play is best possible playing 11.

Can Prithvi Shaw make India debut in The Oval Test?

With Prithvi Shaw's inclusion in the Test squad, the Indian selectors are looking ahead to the next line of openers. And with Murali Vijay dropped, they need to firm up plans ahead as attention will soon turn to the tour of Australia in November. A school of thought suggests that Shaw should be thrown into the deep end of the pool to ascertain if he can take on the pressure of facing the best bowlers international cricket has to offer. Even if he fails to get going in this one-off Test, at age 18, Shaw still has time to climb the ladder again. Meanwhile, any success on his part will provide an easy answer to the opening conundrum ahead of the Australian tour.

The other school of thought suggests that the current opening combination of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul ought to be retained. If the selectors are indeed looking ahead, this could prove to bthe a last chance for either of them to impress before the series against West Indies and the domestic first-class season begins back at home. Early indicators are that Shaw will have to wait for his chance, at least until the home season.

Ravindra Jadeja to replace R Ashwin­?

Ravindra Jadeja looks set to play his first Test on tour, with Ravichandran Ashwin not bowling in the nets on Wednesday and moving gingerly as well. While there is no confirmation from the management, it has been reliably learnt that he has aggravated his hip strain and will miss out on the final Test.

India Team news

Jasprit Bumrah could also be rested keeping in view the Asia Cup beginning next week in the UAE. The pacer, along with Shardul Thakur, is part of India's limited-overs' squad and as such Umesh Yadav could make a comeback into the side.

India will be looking to play with their lower-middle order and bowling combinations. With Hardik Pandya failing to impress with the bat, the management could trial Hanuma Vihari in the middle, as he is also a handy spinner.

Team India Test record in last 15 years under various captains

A statistical lowdown will show that India under Sourav Ganguly's leadership drawn Test series in England (2002) and Australia (2003-04) apart from winning a Test in West Indies (a team that had Brian Lara, Carl Hooper, Shivanarine Chanderpaul) and a series in Pakistan. Under Rahul Dravid, India won twin series in West Indies (2006) and England (2007) apart from winning a Test in South Africa. Under Anil Kumble, India won a Test match on a bouncy Perth for the first time while under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Indian team won a series in New Zealand and also for the only time drew a series in South Africa. Having lost back to back overseas series in South Africa and England, the myth of being good travellers has been busted and they have not been able to convince that they are good enough to win a series outside sub-continent. Kohli-led side though has retained its number one Test ranking despite series' losses in both overseas tours in 2018 thus far.

England Team news

For England, the Oval Test will be marked more by emotion than anything else. One of their greatest ever, Alastair Cook, takes his final bow and leaves the hosts potentially searching for two openers for their tour of Sri Lanka later in the year.





Given that an unchanged squad for this fifth Test was announced after Cook went public with his decision to retire, the selectors retain faith in Keaton Jennings who seemed to have turned a confident corner in the second innings at Southampton. England could also opt to rest one of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in light of their workloads, as Chris Woakes is fit again and available for selection.

The Oval pitch

The pitch, on Wednesday, bore a green tinge like all other wickets in this series. However, it was more an uneven sprinkling than an even covering, reports PTI.



Here is the playing 11 probables of both teams:

probables: Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul or Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkhya Rahane, Hardik Pandya or Karun Nair, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

England playing 11: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Johnny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Vince



5th Test details

Match Date: 7 September- 11 September, Friday

Match Time: 15:30 IST, 10:00 AM GMT, 11:00 AM LOCAL

Match Venue: The Oval, London, England.

5th Test match live streaming details

India vs England head to head in test matches

Total



Matches played: 121

India won: 25

England won: 46

Drawn: 49

In England

Matches played: 61

India won: 7

England won: 33

Drawn: 21

England squad: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Alastair Cook, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid.

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Prithwi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari.

Here is some latest cricket news:

Gavaskar reminds Shastri of India's past overseas record: Former captain Sunil Gavaskar has reminded Ravi Shastri that India had won Test series in West Indies and England, a day after the under-fire coach claimed his side has better overseas record than teams of the last 15-20 years. While India lost yet another Test series away from home following the 60-run defeat in the fourth Test against England at Southampton, head coach Shastri insisted the current side is better travellers than the teams of the last 15-20 years. Gavaskar, once a teammate and captain of Shastri, recalled some of the series wins abroad by Indian teams of the past. "All I can say is that no Indian team has won in Sri Lanka for a long time. But we have won in the West Indies, in England, Test matches in Australia and South Africa," Gavsakar told 'India Today' on Thursday. The last time India won a Test series in England was in 2007, under Rahul Dravid's captaincy. The batting great said, "What I can say is that teams in 1980s have won in England and West Indies. Rahul Dravid also won series in West Indies in 2005, in England in 2007 and captained when India beat South Africa for the first time (in South Africa).

Beating India 4-1 would be a strong statement, perfect send off for Cook, says Root: Getting ready for an emotional week ahead, England skipper Joe Root says they want to conjure up a perfect send-off for Alastair Cook in the final Test, where a win will also send a strong statement to the world. Root said that Cook had informed him of his retirement decision in Southampton, and that this wouldn't be a distraction ahead of or during the fifth Test. "It will be quite an emotional week for him and for a lot of the guys who have played a lot of cricket with him. He will be a massive loss to our dressing room. But I'm thrilled he's got an opportunity to enjoy this game. "My full focus has been on making sure we win this game. It's been an area we've not got right in the past and to beat the number one side in the world and make it 4-1 would send a really strong statement of where we are at as a team and where we are looking to go as a team. It would sum up a good summer of cricket for us in difficult conditions, Root said on the eve of final Test. The England captain said Cook does not want too much fuss about his retirement day but if ever there was a time for it, "it's now".

We are also hurt the way you guys are, says Dhawan: Out-of-form opener Shikhar Dhawan has tried to put up a defence after India lost the ongoing Test series to England, saying the players are also "hurt" like the fans and followers of Indian cricket. India went down by 60 runs in the fourth Test at Southampton to give the hosts an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, the defeat leaving the country's cricket fraternity disappointed. "People who have been writing negative stuff. We are also hurt the day you guys are. It is important to learn from our mistakes and move forward. We give our best for the nation everytime we walk on the ground and most important thing is as a team we should be in a good mindset before the next game," Dhawan posted on his instagram page. Poor form of Dhawan along with his opening partners K L Rahul and Murali Vijay have been a cause of concern for India during the Test series as they haven't fired at all in the four Tests played so far. Dhawan has scored 158 runs from three matches so far while Rahul has managed 113 from four matches. Vijay, who was dropped from the squad for the last two Tests, managed 26 runs from two matches.

Batsman failed our bowlers, says Rahane: Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday blamed the Indian team's much-vaunted batting line-up's failure to complement the bowlers for their Test series defeat in England. India were repeatedly bowled out during the Test series as England grabbed an unassailable 3-1 lead with the fifth and final Test starting here at the Oval on Friday. "Patience is the key in England, whether you bat or bowl. You got to bowl in the same areas for a longer period of time. Maybe as a batsman, you have to leave the ball for a longer period of time," Rahane said. "We feel bad as our bowlers bowled so well and we as batting group could not support them when we are an experienced group. I think we as batting group fell short. "When you are on tour you work so hard and prepare so well and then one department performs well then it is responsibility of other group to back them," he added.