Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 2: Can Kohli & co build massive 1st innings lead?

After a brilliant bowling performance by on Day 1 of the 5th Test against England, and company will look to tighten their grip on the Test match on Day 2 at The Oval in London. At stumps England were 198/7 with Adil Rashid and Jos Buttler on the crease. On Day 2 morning of Oval Test, Kohli would hope his bowlers will take the remaining three wickets early and batsmen post a mammoth 1st innings total so that they don’t have to bat in the 4th innings.

How India reduced England to 198/7 on Day 1 at The Oval



The Indian pacers once again delivered as the visitors took Day 1 honours in the fifth and final Test at The Oval, London. It all started with Virat Kohli's fifth consecutive cursed call at the toss, as Root opted to bat on an anticipated flat Oval pitch. India handed a debut to Hanuma Vihari in place of all-rounder Hardik Pandya in order to end their batting miseries. Cook was welcomed by a thunderous applause from the crowd and the Indian team paid their respects with a 'guard of honour'.

Alastair Cook missed out on a century as England threw away a decent start to huff and puff their way to 198/7 and Indian bowlers came up with a captivating Day 1 performance in the fifth Test. Former England skipper Cook, who called time on his illustrious career before the final match, top-scored for the hosts with a patient 71 off 190 balls before he was removed by Jasprit Bumrah. All-rounder Moeen Ali, batting at No.3, got off to a dogged 50 off 170 balls as well, but India came roaring back in the third session after struggling to get wickets in the first two, to reduce England to 198/7 from 60/0 at one stage.

Pace spearhead Ishant returned best figures of 3/28, while -- playing his first match of the series -- and Bumrah grabbed two wickets each conceding 57 and 41 runs, respectively.

At stumps, Jos Buttler (11 batting) and Adil Rashid (4 batting) were at the crease. Cook looked good for his 71, playing some glorious cover drives and pulling and hooking with elan to roll back time. Along with Keaton Jennings (23), the pair had brought up the highest opening stand in the series. But Jadeja broke the association with a wicket-to-wicket delivery that flew to leg slip off the face of the bat for KL Rahul to take the catch. Cook then tried to stitch another partnership with Moeen but Bumrah got the ball to jag back in and disturb the stumps.

Bumrah sent captain Root back in his next delivery with Ishant then dismissing wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow (0) in the next over to reduce the hosts to 134-4. Moeen tried to steady the ship but Ishant returned to take two wickets in three balls in the 83rd over as England further slipped to 181 for 7. The hosts lost six wickets for 58 runs post tea to collapse from 133-1 to 181-7. Ishant got Bairstow out caught behind and Ben Stokes (11) and Ali put on 37 runs for the fifth wicket before Jadeja began the slide again trapping Stokes lbw. Ali nicked Ishant behind after a resolute show with Sam Curran (0) dismissed for a duck, the batsman edging behind as he looked to leave the ball. Shami bowled a threatening spell, but Jos Buttler (11*) and Adil Rashid (4*) survived till the end somehow. Check The Oval test Day 1 highlights here



Playing just Tests makes job tougher, I want to play all three formats: Jadeja



Spinner remains determined to represent India in all three formats as he feels playing only Tests is not enough to keep him in good shape for international cricket. Jadeja took two for 57 on day one of the fifth and final Test, which happens to be his first of the series. "For me the biggest thing is that I am playing for India and maybe some day if I do well, I will be back playing all three formats of the game soon enough. But my aim is to convert any opportunity I get into performance," he said after stumps on day one. "When you are playing just one format it is very tough because there is too much gap between matches and the experience (rhythm) you need to play at international level is less. So you have to keep motivating yourself whenever I get a chance, like in this game, whatever ability I have, I have to give my best on the field."



He outlined playing the holding role as lone spinner, whilst also admitted his aim to fulfil the all-rounder spot for India. "Whenever I get an opportunity to play for India, I will give my best in both aspects batting and bowling. I want to become a trusted member of the team and I can fulfil the all-rounder slot well because I have done it before in the past. It isn't anything new to me. It is a matter of time. "When you are going through a bad patch, you need to play more and more to regain your old form and touch. So it is possible the more I play international cricket, the better I will perform and will be able to make a comeback in all three formats, said the southpaw. India did well to reduce England to 198 for seven by close of play considering the hosts were 133 for one in the 64th over.

Jadeja said that the bowling attack worked together to a plan of cutting down boundaries and frustrating the English batsmen. Jadeja took a couple while Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah shared the other five wickets as India's bowling proved miserly throughout the day. "Everyone bowled well, especially when the partnership between Moeen Ali and Alastair Cook was on, our plan was to stop the boundaries. Our plan was that if they didn't get boundaries, they'd panic and play wrong shots and get out. And that's exactly what happened. "From there we got six wickets for 50 or so. As a bowling department, that is our idea not to concede runs. If there's a partnership, we will bowl in good areas. In England, if one wicket falls, you get two or three in a cluster. And that's what happened," he said. Mohammed Shami was unlucky as he beat the batsmen on numerous occasions, but failed to induce an edge. "Shami bowled well. He was unlucky that he beat the bat so many times. He's bowling with good rhythm; he is generating good pace too. Shami, Bumrah and Ishant - all of them did well, said Jadeja.

Alastair Cook was lauded as England's "greatest ever player" by former opening partner Andrew Strauss during his final Test before international retirement. Cook was thrust straight into the action in his farewell Test after England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat against India. That meant Cook, in what was the opening batsman's 161st and final Test appearance before his international retirement, would be involved from the first ball. At lunch, the 33-year-old Essex left-hander was 37 not out in a total of 68 for one. Former captain Cook, England's all-time record run-scorer, walked out to a guard of honour from his India opponents after being presented with a commemorative cap by Strauss, his predecessor as Test skipper, before play started. Strauss, now the England and Wales Cricket Board director, addressed the England team before handing Cook a cap numbered 161 to mark the final international match of a 12-year international career.

A video montage produced by the Professional Cricketers' Association, featuring the favourite recollections of many of the 74 players with whom Cook has shared his Test career, was shown to the batsman on Thursday. "It's incredibly humbling watching all those messages," said Cook. "Not that I am wishing this week away but once it is out of the way and the dust has settled and life has moved on I think it will be a great watch, just to appreciate how many people I have played Test cricket with and how special everything has been."





Here is the playing 11 of both the teams:

India playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah