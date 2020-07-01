Liverpool captain Henderson dedicates EPL title to former skipper Gerrard

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has dedicated the team's Premier League title to former skipper Steven Gerrard, who came agonisingly close to winning the trophy in the 2013/14 season but fell short in the end.

Liverpool recently ended its 30-year long wait for a top-flight title after they beat Crystal Palace 4-0 and Manchester City lost to Chelsea 1-2 away from home. This is also Liverpool's first Premier League title since its inception in 1992.

Gerrard, who is widely regarded as one of the finest players ever to don the jersey of Liverpool, ended his career without a league trophy.

'The Reds' were within touching distance of winning the title in that season but a costly Gerrard slip at Anfield helped Demba Ba score a crucial goal and Chelsea went on to win the match and handed the advantage back to City, who ruthlessly clinched the title that season.

"I said this when I first took over the role of the captaincy, when people might have doubted me and criticised me as a person, but I will always say no one will replace Steven Gerrard at this club no matter who the captain is or what the team wins," Henderson was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.



"It wasn't in my mind when I took over the captaincy to replace him; it was just to do the best I could for this club and this team and that is all I ever try to do.

"This is not only for us as players and for the fans,' Henderson said. 'It is also for players like Stevie and Kenny (Dalglish) who mean so much to this club.

"I know how much it means to Stevie to win the Premier League," he added.

Gerrard, himself, had paid rich tributes to Henderson after he wrote his name in Liverpool folklore, captaining them to the title.

He had acknowledged Henderson's feat and shared an image of the two together on Instagram and his post read: "Couldn't of (sic) passed it to a better person. Proud of you, mate."