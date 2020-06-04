Liverpool players donate signed jerseys to raise funds for Covid-19

In a bid to raise funds for the Players Together initiative, Liverpool on Wednesday announced that players have donated individual signed jerseys.

"Fans can bid on the autographed shirts of their favourite player for 5 pound per entry as part of the Shirts for Heroes prize draw, with winners selected at random and notified by July 1," the club said in a statement.

Stars from the Premier League's 19 other clubs have also put jerseys into the raffle and all monies raised will go directly towards National Health Service (NHS) Charities Together.

In April, Premier League players had announced the establishment of '#PlayersTogether', an initiative to donate "funds quickly and efficiently" to NHS charities in an effort to fight the outbreak.



#ShirtsForHeroes #PlayersTogether have donated our shirts to go live in a raffle on @eBay_UK to help raise funds for NHS Charities Together. The raffle is now live now at https://t.co/CPRF9cFT8k pic.twitter.com/gegZsxJroM — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 3, 2020

The English top-flight league has been suspended since March due to the pandemic. However, the league has confirmed its return date as June 17 and all the matches will be played behind closed doors.

Before the suspension of the Premier League, Liverpool was at the top of the standings and was 25 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool is just two wins away from lifting the title.