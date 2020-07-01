Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo's rocket powers Juventus to 3-1 win at Genoa

The race for the title has continued as Juventus dominated Genoa 3-1 while Lazio carved out three points with another comeback win over Torino.

Juventus left-back Danilo on Tuesday evening returned to action after a one-match ban, with Barcelona-bound Miralem Pjanic pulling the strings in the midfield, while Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi formed the attacking trident, reports Xinhua news agency.

After a goalless first half, the Bianconeri staged a fantastic show at Stadio Luigi Ferraris with three blockbusters.

Dybala broke the deadlock as La Joya finished with a low-strike after a mazy run in the box.

Talisman Ronaldo added another stunner six minutes later when the Portuguese surged forward from the midfield, smashing in a missile with both power and precision.

The Old Lady sealed the match in the 72nd minute when substitute Douglas Costa unleashed a curler into the corner with a wicked swerve.

The home side scored a consolation from Andrea Pinamonti's angled drive.



In the day's early fixture, Lazio climbed out of an early hole as strikes from Ciro Immobile and Marco Parolo saw the Biancocelesti come from behind to beat Torino 2-1.

Torino made a dream start just five minutes into the game as the home side were awarded a penalty due to Immobile's handball, which Andrea Belotti converted.

Immobile, who has scored the most goals in the current season, atoned for his error just three minutes after the break, wiping out Belotti's opener with a daisy-cutter.

The Aquile turned the game around in the 72nd minute when Parolo tried a long shot which deflected off a defender to go beyond a helpless Salvatore Sirigu in the Torino goal.

Juventus still lead the table with 72 points after Tuesday's games, four points ahead of second-placed Lazio.





