'Love our chats': Virat Kohli shares throwback photo with Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson along with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant during India vs New Zealand 5th T20 International. Kohli and Williamson have known each other since their Under-19 days. File photo: @BCCI

India skipper on Friday jogged down memory lane and shared an old photograph of himself with New Zealand skipper With no cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, the cricketers have been keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

The two have time and again spoken regarding their admiration for one another and this latest gesture from Kohli is a testament of their relationship off the field. His post read: "Love our chats. Good man."

Kohli and Williamson have known each other since their Under-19 days. Earlier this year, during the fifth T20I between New Zealand and India at Mount Maunganui, the two captains were pictured talking to each other while sitting near the hoardings.

Kohli was rested for the final game with India already taking a 4-0 unassaible lead in the series which they eventually swept 5-0, and Williamson was recovering from a shoulder bug.



"Kane and me have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinking and we speak the same language," Kohli had said after the game when asked about their conversation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)