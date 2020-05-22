Still believe it was India's loss not to see Amol Muzumdar in Test: Shastri

-
India head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday went down the memory lane to post a picture with "Ranji Trophy giant" Amol Muzumdar. Along with the picture he posted on social media, Shastri said it was India's loss not to see Muzumdar play in Test cricket.
"With one of Ranji Trophy giants - Amol Muzumdar. My last season was his first. I still believe it was Team India's loss to not see him in whites," tweeted Shastri.
With one of #RanjiTrophy giants - @amolmuzumdar11. My last season was his first. I still believe it was #TeamIndia’s loss to not see him in whites. #GentleGiant #Mumbai @MumbaiCricAssoc pic.twitter.com/vf5IAHd6Ol— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 22, 2020
Muzumdar had an outstanding first-class career that lasted 20 years in which he amassed over 11,000 runs, including 30 centuries. He also holds a high performance coaching certificates from the BCCI, Cricket Australia as well as the United Kingdom through Lancashire and Yorkshire.
Last year, he had served as the South Africa batting coach for the three-Test series against India which the Proteas had lost 0-3. His previous coaching appointment included being the batting coach of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), coaching the India U-19 and U-23 sides at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and being the batting coach of the Netherlands.
At a time when all the international cricketing activities across the world are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, Shastri has been regularly posting throwback pictures from the past.
Well done Kooks for a double whammy. Mumbai 1994. Saurashtra 2020. Too good. U are Baaapaa of Baaapaas #memories #oldpic - @cheteshwar1 @imjadeja @JUnadkat pic.twitter.com/umQl4vsmoL— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 18, 2020
1983. Cricket bloody hot. All else in the Caribbean, Trinidad in particular. Hot Hot Hot. A Carib or 2 depending on the position of the , always needed to cool you down maan #OldPic #memories #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife - with @ivivianrichards @BrianLara pic.twitter.com/jfMHL1yrZX— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 17, 2020
The good old Maharaja of our great times doing human service even in #CoronaTimes #VandeBharathMission @airindiain @HardeepSPuri @PIB_India @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/l71RN7L9T3— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 12, 2020