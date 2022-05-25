LSG vs RCB: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Eliminator

Lucknow Super Giants, who have been amazing throughout the league season in their maiden campaign of the find themselves locked in an Eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the perennial chokers of the league ever since its inception in 2008.

But things change and they change drastically and Lucknow, who were once sitting in the top two positions of the league table comfortably would know it better than anyone else as they found themselves in a situation where they had to win their last game anyhow to assure themselves of qualification and at the end managed to finish only 3rd even after having similar points to Rajsthan Royals.

Thus, both Lucknow and RCB can't take their opponents easily as the ultimate aim of both the teams is to make it to the final of the IPL 2022 no matter how.

Here's how the Playing 11 of LSG and RCB would look like



have continuously played the same team except for minor tweaks due to injuries or the rotation of both Krishnappa Gowtham and Manish Pandey a none could find form.

The inclusion of Evin Lewis in the last game in place of Ayush Badoni and then to compensate that, playing Gowtham in place of Chameera was a great move in hindsight given that Lewis took that unbelievable catch of Rinku Singh who had almost taken the game away from the opposition single-handedly. Therefore it seems like the LSG will stick with its winning combination.

As for the RCB, Harshal Patel injured his wrists in the last game ad was not able to complete his quo0ta of overs. So if he is unfit, Akash Deep would take his place. Also, the introduction of Siddarth Kaul didn’t yield expected results so Mohammed Siraj might be back in the Playing 11 in place of Kaul.

Other than that, the RCB unit would remain the same as that played in the last game.

LSG Predicted Playing 11

Quinton de Kock, (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

RCB Predicted Playing 11

Virat Kohli, (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga Harshal Patel/Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul/Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

IPL 2022 vs Eliminator Toss Timing and Details

vs Eliminator in IPL 2022 will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Lucknow skipper and Bangalore captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. LSG vs RCB Eliminator toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

LSG IPL 2022 Squad

Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Nadeem, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

RCB IPL 2022 Squad

Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam