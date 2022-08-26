Maharashtra govt hikes reward money for medal winners of Commonwealth Games

-
ALSO READ
CWG 2022 Day-2 Highlights: Chanu clinches gold; Bindyarani gets silver
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5: India medal contenders to watch out for
Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally: India finishes at 4th spot in CWG
Commonwealth Games, Day 5: India full Schedule - Tuesday, August 2
Commonwealth Games, Day 11: India full Schedule - Monday, August 8
-
The Maharashtra government has hiked the reward money for medal recipients of the Commonwealth Games by up to five times with a gold winner now getting Rs 50 lakh, state Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Girish Mahajan said on Friday.
Talking to reporters here, Mahajan said the reward money for Commonwealth Games medal winners given by the Maharashtra government was less compared to states like Haryana and Punjab.
"Earlier, a gold medal recipient in the Commonwealth Games was given Rs 10 lakh. The amount has now been hiked to Rs 50 lakh," he said. A recipient of silver medal will now get Rs 30 lakh, instead of Rs 7.5 lakh earlier, while a bronze winner will get Rs 20 lakh instead of Rs 5 lakh. The minister said 14 players from the state participated in the just concluded Commonwealth Games at Birmingham in the UK. Of these, seven players bagged a total of eight medals. These players, along with their coaches, will together get Rs 3.5 crore in reward money, Mahajan said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor