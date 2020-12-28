Man City eases to 2-0 win over Newcastle in English Premier League

-
ALSO READ
Liverpool's Klopp puzzled by latest block on allowing five subs in EPL
English Premier League clubs reject controversial overhaul plan
For England's top football clubs, Jack Grealish is the one that got away
Cristiano Ronaldo wins 'Player of the Century' at Globe Soccer Awards
Goalless draw against Qatar in WC Qualifiers stands out for me: Chhetri
-
Manchester City secured a routine 2-0 win over Newcastle thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres to climb to fifth place in the Premier League.
Gundogan tucked home a cutback from Raheem Sterling to score in consecutive home games in the league and put City ahead in the 14th minute.
Torres, a winger, was playing as the lone striker in the absence of Gabriel Jesus who has contracted the coronavirus and scored for the second time in the league this season to make it 2-0.
He showed a striker's instinct to hold back as Federico Fernandez blocked a cross from the right and the ball arrived at the feet of Torres, who stroked in a finish from eight meters in the 55th.
Bernardo Silva struck the post as City threatened more goals in the pouring rain at Etihad Stadium, despite again struggling to show the free-flowing football of previous years under Pep Guardiola.
That might be because Guardiola is playing a more defensive system this season and it's producing more clean sheets. This was City's fifth shutout in its last six league games.
City is five points behind first-place Liverpool, having played the same number of games. Liverpool plays West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor