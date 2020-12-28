Cristiano Ronaldo wins 'Player of the Century' at Globe Soccer Awards

-
ALSO READ
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski wins FIFA award as best men's player
Lionel Messi shocks FC Barcelona, asks football club to let him leave
For England's top football clubs, Jack Grealish is the one that got away
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19, is asymptomatic: Report
Coronavirus spike in English women's soccer with 32 positive cases
-
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo has won the 'Player of the Century' award at the Globe Soccer Awards.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and former player Ronaldinho were also in the race to bag the accolade but the Portuguese outclassed all to clinch the award.
"Cristiano Ronaldo presented with the [?]PLAYER OF THE CENTURY[?] 2001-2020[?] Globe Soccer Awards, by HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum -- Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, at tonight's gala," Globe Soccer Awards tweeted.
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, during the event, won the Player of the Year award. The club's coach Hansi Flick bagged the Coach of the Year award. Also, Bayern Munich won the Club of the Year award.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola won the Coach of the Century award. Spanish giants Real Madrid won the Club of the Century award during the event.
"Congratulations to REAL MADRID on winning the [?]Globe Soccer Award for the [?]CLUB OF CENTURY[?] 2001-2020," Globe Soccer Awards tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor