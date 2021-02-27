Manchester United to face AC Milan in last 16 of Europa League

-
ALSO READ
Matchday: Napoli, Arsenal under pressure in Europa League
Players, officials of Azerbaijan soccer club warned for military salute
Guardiola feels Man City 'can do better' after club's 13th consecutive win
Would be amazing if Messi comes to Premier League: Mason Greenwood
Bayern Munich profits from inconsistent rivals in Bundesliga
-
Former European champions Manchester United and AC Milan will meet in the round of 16 of the Europa League.
Friday's draw sends Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the English club where he played for two years, including the 2016-17 season when United won its only Europa League title.
Seven-time European Cup winner Milan has never won the Europa League, or its predecessor the UEFA Cup -- the only continental title it has yet to win.
Arsenal will face Olympiakos and goes back to Piraeus for its second straight game in the competition. Arsenal used the Olympiakos stadium as a neutral venue on Thursday to beat Benfica 3-2 in the home leg in the round of 32.
Two-time UEFA Cup winner Tottenham plays the first leg at Dinamo Zagreb, and 1992 winner Ajax is at home first against Young Boys of Switzerland.
Some venues could change due to national restrictions on travel and quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Molde is unlikely to play in Norway for the second leg against Granada of Spain. Molde played its round-of-32 home game against Hoffenheim at Villarreal's stadium in Spain.
First-leg games are on March 11 and return matches on March 18.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor