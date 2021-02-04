Guardiola feels Man City 'can do better' after club's 13th consecutive win

-
Manchester City are on a 13-match winning streak in all competitions, and the club atop the Premier League table but the manager Pep Guardiola feels that the team still has room for improvement.
Manchester City extended their winning run with a 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League here on Wednesday.
"We can do better. In general, I don't have regrets with the team. The players are fantastic," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.
During the match, Gabriel Jesus scored the opening goal, putting Manchester City ahead in the third minute. Raheem Sterling then found the back of the net in the 38th minute, taking the scoreline to 2-0.
With this victory, Manchester City move three points ahead of the second-placed club Manchester United on the Premier League standings.
Guardiola pointed that his players conceded possession cheaply on several occasions in the match.
"Today some players lost simple balls. That is the only thing I am concerned about and I will talk with them. I am not asking them for complicated things. It is the effort and the simple things - do it well," Guardiola said.
"We are trying to do it but today we lost more simple balls than usual. In general, I am satisfied because we continued being solid and we created enough chances to score more goals today. This is important. Coming here, against Burnley away, is always difficult and today we did really well again," he added.
