Martin Odegaard re-joins Arsenal from Real Madrid on permanent transfer

-
ALSO READ
Euro 2020: Croatia vs Czech Republic live telecast to begin at 9:30 pm IST
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
Copa America: Neymar shines as Brazil thrash Peru 4-0 to reach quarters
Luis Suarez goal at Copa America ends Uruguay's scoring drought
Lucas Paquet becomes key player for Brazil at Copa America
-
Martin Odegaard has joined Arsenal FC in a permanent transfer from Real Madrid CF, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.
The Norwegian international re-joins after spending the second half of last season on loan with Arsenal, during which time he made 20 appearances, notably scoring in Gunners' Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium in March.
The 22-year-old started his career in Norway with Stromsgodset, where he made his debut as a 15-year-old in April 2014, becoming the youngest-ever player to feature in Norway's top division. He was signed by Real Madrid in January 2015 and subsequently became their youngest player in May 2015.
In the three seasons from 2017/18, Martin spent loan spells with Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands and then back in Spain with Real Sociedad in 2019/20, where he helped the club to reach the final of the Copa Del Rey.
The attacking midfielder has also made 30 appearances for Norway, making his debut in August 2014, becoming the youngest player to represent his country's senior national team at the age of just 15 years and 253 days.
Martin will wear the legendary number 8 shirt at the North London club. He will not be available for Sunday's match with Chelsea, as per a release on Arsenal.com.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor