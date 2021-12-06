MCA felicitates spinner Ajaz Patel with India-New Zealand score sheet

-
Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil on Monday felicitated Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel with India-New Zealand score sheet and momento.
Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings here at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He had achieved the feat on Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand.
Following India's win in the second Test, Ajaz Patel handed over ball and T-shirt for the upcoming MCA museum.
"After I came off the field things took place very quickly. These kinds of things don't really sink in too late. Obviously, it's a special moment. I am not gonna lie about it. It is special for me. I met my family, my mom and dad, wife. It's neither easy being a cricketer, spending a lot of time away from home," Ajaz Patel had said during a virtual press conference on Saturday.
"Coming back home to Mumbai, to Wankhede and producing something like this is quite special. I am grateful to God that he blessed me with such an occasion," he had added.
Meanwhile, India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.
With this win, Team India is back to the number 1 spot in ICC Test rankings. The victory over New Zealand also means India sealed the two-match series 1-0, and now Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
