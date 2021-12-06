MCA felicitates spinner Ajaz Patel with India-New Zealand score sheet

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil on Monday felicitated Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel with India-New Zealand score sheet and momento.

Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings here at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He had achieved the feat on Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand.

Following India's win in the second Test, Ajaz Patel handed over ball and T-shirt for the upcoming MCA museum.

"After I came off the field things took place very quickly. These kinds of things don't really sink in too late. Obviously, it's a special moment. I am not gonna lie about it. It is special for me. I met my family, my mom and dad, wife. It's neither easy being a cricketer, spending a lot of time away from home," Ajaz Patel had said during a virtual press conference on Saturday.

"Coming back home to Mumbai, to Wankhede and producing something like this is quite special. I am grateful to God that he blessed me with such an occasion," he had added.

Meanwhile, India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

With this win, Team India is back to the number 1 spot in ICC Test rankings. The victory over New Zealand also means India sealed the two-match series 1-0, and now Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.

