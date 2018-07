Mesut Ozil resigns: Has racism got better of Germany's integrity yet again?

The German Football Association (DFB) on Monday rejected claims of racism against their president Reinhard Grindel made by in his announcement that he has retired from international football.

"We reject the notion that the DFB is associated with racism," read a statement.

"The DFB stands for diversity, from the representatives at the top to the boundless, day-to-day dedication of people at the base."

On Sunday, Ozil announced his retirement from international duty in a statement, which accused Grindel of racism, when he broke his silence over his controversial meeting with Turkish President in May.

"In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose," wrote Ozil, a 2014 World Cup winner, who accused Grindel of failing to side with him against his critics.





The DFB said they regretted Ozil's decision to quit international football, but firmly rejected his accusations against Grindel.

"The DFB is very grateful to for his outstanding performance in the jersey of the German national teams," continued the statement.

"It is regrettable that Mesut Ozil felt that he had not been sufficiently protected as a target of racist slogans.

"But it was important that Mesut Ozil, like Ilkay Gundogan before him, gives answers to the photo (with Erdogan).

"In the DFB, we win and lose together, as a team.

"The DFB would have been happy if Mesut Ozil had wanted to remain part of the team on this shared basis. He decided otherwise.

How things escalated after Ozil's resignation

Mesut Ozil's decision to quit playing for Germany unleashed a racism storm in Berlin, but earned the applause of Ankara with a Turkish minister hailing "a goal against the virus of fascism".

After months of silence over a controversial photograph with Turkish President in May, which sparked questions about his loyalty to Germany, Ozil erupted on Sunday.

The Arsenal midfielder posted a stinging four-page statement taking aim at German Football Association (DFB) bosses, sponsors and the media.

Ozil, a key member of the squad which won the 2014 World Cup, blamed the DFB management, in particular its president Reinhard Grindel, for failing to side with him against his critics.

The 29-year-old said he was true to both his Turkish and German origins and insisted he did not intend to make a political statement by appearing with Erdogan just before the World Cup finals.

"I have two hearts, one German and one Turkish," said Ozil, who was repeatedly singled out for criticism after Germany's woeful performance at the World Cup saw them crash out after the group stages.

Ozil's explosive statement, in three separate postings on Twitter and Instagram, was hailed by Erdogan's government, which has championed a campaign against what Ankara sees as growing Islamophobia in Europe.

"I congratulate Mesut Ozil who by leaving the national team has scored the most beautiful goal against the virus of fascism," Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul wrote on Twitter.

But it was met with a mix of dismay and outrage in Germany.

Underlining that sports brings a lot to integration in a country, Chancellor Angela Merkel said she respects Ozil's decision.

"The chancellor values Mesut Ozil highly. He is a great footballer who has contributed a great deal to the national team," said Merkel's spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer, adding that he has "now made a decision that must be respected."

Justice Minister Katarina Barley wrote on Twitter that it was an "alarm bell if a great German footballer like Mesut Ozil no longer feels wanted in his country or represented by the DFB."

Reaction from German media: Whiny resignation?

Cem Ozdemir of the Greens party also voiced dismay that "young German-Turks now get the impression that they have no place in the German national team".

At the same time, Ozdemir, who himself has Turkish roots, said Ozil "did not live up to his function of setting examples" by failing to distance himself from the hardline Turkish leader.

Germany's best-selling newspaper Bild led the charge of criticism against Ozil, calling his statement a "whiny resignation" and said he heaped "criticism on everyone but himself".

Bild, which has for weeks called for Ozil to be dropped from the starting team, also rejected his claims that his Turkish origin and Erdogan photo have been used by some media to pander to the far-right.

"Ozil's world view here is dangerously close to Erdogan and his despots," charged the tabloid-style daily.

The photo, which was published on Turkey's presidential website and the Twitter feed of the ruling party, came just before the June 24 polls Erdogan won to claim sweeping new powers.

Ozil has insisted that "it wasn't about politics or elections, it was about me respecting the highest office of my family's country".

For Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, "all parties in the affair should engage in some soul-searching. I see few here who have really behaved correctly."

Watershed moment for integration efforts?

Born and raised in Gelsenkirchen, Ozil has scored 23 goals and made 40 assists in 92 appearances with Die Mannschaft. He is third-generation German-Turk and counts among more than three million people of Turkish origin in Germany.

The DFB has so far stayed mum. In a first reaction from his former teammates, defender Jerome Boateng wrote on Twitter using the Turkish word for "brother": "It was a pleasure, Abi."

Former DFB chief Theo Zwanziger warned that the debacle was a "serious blow to the integration efforts in our country that goes beyond football".

For Tagesspiegel daily, the entire affair was a "watershed for sports, politics and society."

While noting that Ozil's thinking that the Erdogan photograph could be non-political was "naive", it said the fiasco had far-reaching consequences.

"Ultimately, Ozil did not fall because of Grindel but because of a heated, populist mood in Germany," it said.

"The danger exists because many who also have family roots in other countries or culture can understand Ozil's mood. And this needs to be countered quickly and decisively.

"Because more is at stake than just the future of the German national football team.

Other similar instances

Previously, players have pointed out their ethnicity being the factor for criticism after defeats in major tournaments.

Ironically, Former France and current Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has cited racism as the primary reason for his exclusion in Euro 2016. Belgium striker Lukaku, who led the 'Red Devils' to a third-place finish also claimed of experiencing racism in Belgium. Speaking to PlayersTribune, he said,"I mean I would be surprised if there was a black man who says that in Belgium he doesn’t experience racism".

The Ozil saga comes at a crucial point of time when fans and critics have praised multi-culturalism as the basis for achieving World Cup glory for France 2018 Fifa World Cup victory. The 2014 World Cup winning team also had a mixed back of players who had immigrant roots. However, the resignation of Ozil and his calls for racism within the DFB proves contrary to claims of successful integration through embracing multi-culturalism.