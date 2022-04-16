MI vs LSG: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium

With five losses out of five, are looking down the barrel of what could be a very long season for them and their fans. This might be their last chance of a comeback as if they lose this one, only eight wins out of their remaining eight games could take them to the Playoffs, which is almost impossible.

They face the Lucknow Super Giants, who after winning three on the trot, lost to Rajasthan Royals in a tough last encounter and would be raring to go against the at the Brabourne Stadium at 03:30 pm IST on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

MI vs LSG Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made-for-run fest as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Mumbai and Lucknow, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.

MI vs LSG Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. However, due to being a day game, the dew factor is negated.

For today’s match between Mumbai and Lucknow, the humidity during the match hours of 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm IST would remain between 51-62%, while the temperature will hover between 32 to 30 Degrees Celcius between 03 to 07 pm.

MI vs LSG Live Streaming

The MI vs LSG match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This match between Mumbai and Lucknow can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

