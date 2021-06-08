Naomi Osaka pulls out of Berlin event, question mark over Wimbledon

-
ALSO READ
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open after media boycott controversy
Le grand retour tennis: Roger Federer wins return to Paris, Slam action
French Open: Osaka fined $15,000 for skipping post-match news conference
Grand Slam leaders pledge to address Osaka's concerns on mental health
Roger Federer, Serena Williams among entries for Australian Open
-
World No. 2 Naomi Osaka, who controversially exited the French Open tennis citing mental health issues, has also withdrawn from the Berlin WTA grass court tournament beginning June 14.
Tournament organisers said on Monday that Naomi, who had withdrawn exactly a week ago from Roland Garros, had informed them that she would not start in the Berlin tournament.
The Japanese, winner of three Grand Slam titles, has not made it clear when she would like to get back on court. With the Wimbledon set to commence on June 28 and the Tokyo Olympics beginning on July 23, the Berlin tournament would have been the ideal preparation for the grass-court major and the Olympics.
Naomi, 23, had withdrawn from the French Open last Monday over her stand to speak to the media due to her mental health.
Naomi had defeated Romania's Patricia Maria Tig on May 30, but did not turn up to face the media. This prompted the organisers to fine her $15,000 and be warned that she faced expulsion from Grand Slam tournaments if she continued to do so.
On May 31, she posted a statement on Twitter, saying that she had "suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018" and that "it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences" because she gets "huge waves of anxiety before".
The world No. 2 headed home to Los Angeles after her French Open withdrawal.
Naomi has since written a message of thanks to her fans for the "love" she has received since withdrawing from the French Open.
In her first social media activity since then, the 23-year-old wrote in an Instagram story: "Just want to say thank you for all the love. Haven't been on my phone much but I wanted to hop on here and tell you all that I really appreciate it."
--IANS
akm/qma
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor