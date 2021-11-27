New Zealand all out for 269 against India on day 3; Axar picks 5 wickets

-
All eyes on Rahane as 'second string' India take on gutsy New Zealand
New Zealand were all out for 269 in reply to India's first innings total of 345 on the third day of the opening Test here on Saturday.
India grabbed a 49-run lead for their effort as left-arm spinner Axar Patel (5/62) snapped five wickets to emerge the most successful bowler for the hosts while Umesh Yadav (1/50), Ravichandran Ashwin (3/82) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/57) scalped one wicket each.
Tom Latham (95) was the top-scorer for New Zealand while his opening partner Will Young scored 89.
Resuming the day at 129 for no loss, New Zealand couldn't build up any partnership with Patel rocking the visitors with three wickets in the post-lunch session.
Kyle Jamieson scored 23 down the batting order.
Brief Scores:
India 1st Innings: 345 in 111.1 overs.
New Zealand 1st Innings: 269 all out in 142.3 overs (Will Young 89, Tom Latham 95; Axar Patel 5/62).
