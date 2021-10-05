No plans to be part of Bollywood; want farewell match at Chennai: Dhoni

Former Indian cricketer and the captain of (CSK) M S Dhoni said on Wednesday that he would not like to be part of any films in the future but would love to stick to his brand endorsements. Dhoni said that he would like to play his farewell match at Chennai, hinting at a possible post-pandemic season in India with the IPL team.

Answering a question, at the 75 years celebration of India Cements, on announcing retirement without a farewell match on August 15 last year, the former Indian team captain and the team’s mentor for the T20 World Cup 2021 said, “It can’t be a better day than that. When it comes to farewell, you can always come and see me play for and that can be my farewell game. So, you will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, I will come to Chennai and play my last game over there and meet all the fans.”

MS Dhoni is also holding the post of the vice president (marketing) of India cements. He said that though he would like to continue with the advertisement assignments, there are no plans to be part of “ is not my cup of tea. As far as advertisements are concerned, I am happy doing it. When it comes to movies, I feel it is a very tough profession and very difficult to manage. I would let the film stars do it. I would rather stick to and the most I get to act will be through advertisements, nothing more than that,” he said.

Dhoni’s brand value remained even after his retirement and is endorsing major brands including Cars24, Colgate, GoDaddy, Bharat Matrimony, Mastercard India, Netmeds.com, Dream11, Reebok, Exide Life Insurance, Pepsico, Boost, Aircel and TVS Motors. According to the media reports, when he was retiring, he was endorsing around 25 brands, which increased to 35 now.

As per a report by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB), the former Indian captain and Ranveer Singh were the most recalled brand ambassadors for the He is also estimated to be having a networth of between Rs 750-800 crore according to the media reports.

When asked about his stint with the Indian army, Dhoni said, “I had a very pleasurable time with the Indian Army. I really feel motivated. When I go, I feel motivated seeing them. They always have a smile on their face whatever the condition may be. It has been a motivating factor for me.”

Dhoni, who led his side to victory in three global ICC tournaments, had announced his retirement on August 15, 2020 in an unexpected way through a post on Instagram. “Thanks a lot for your support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired”, he had said.