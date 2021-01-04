Not received any request from BCCI to move 4th Test out of Brisbane: CA

-
Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley on Monday dismissed reports that the Indian team is reluctant to play the fourth Test in Brisbane because of stricter quarantine rules there.
Hockley said the Indian cricket board was "fully across (and) supportive" of quarantine requirements in Queensland.
"We speak to our counterparts at the BCCI daily," he told reporters here.
"We've had nothing formal from the BCCI to suggest anything other than they're supportive. Both teams have wanted to play the schedule as we've set out," he asserted.
The third Test in the four-match series is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday.
The series is locked at 1-1 right now.
