IND vs AUS 3rd test: David Warner brings X-factor to the team, says Lyon

Opening batsman brings X-factor to Australia and the team would love to have him play the third Test against India even if he is not 100 per cent fit, said on Monday.

Warner suffered a groin injury in the second ODI against India in November and could not play the first two Tests as Australia struggled with their opening batting.

Ahead of the third game set to begin on Thursday in Sydney, the selectors dropped Joe Burns and brought in concussion-affected Will Pucovski and Warner.

Warner himself said a couple of days back that he would play even if he isn't 100 per cent, though his availability will depend if he is able to field in the slips without a problem.

"David is the X-factor. He is a world class batter. We all know that. So we are all 100 per cent expecting David to go out there in the next couple of Test matches and do well. Obviously, he has the support of the whole Aussie change room and everyone else around the world to come out here and do well. We are looking forward to getting David back up the top order for Australia," said Lyon who will be playing his 99th and 100th Tests in Sydney and Brisbane.

He is also six short of the 400 wickets.

The 33-year-old is happy that his entire family would be at the Gabba to witness his milestone Test match. Only his brother won't be available as he lives in a Covid-19 hotspot.

"100 per cent I want them to be there. I am very fortunate that it is only my brother who is in a hotpsot so he has already said he can't get up there which is disappointing. But no doubt he will be at the Sydney Test match. My partner and other members of family will be there," said Lyon.

He, however, said that his focus would be on winning the series and not on the milestones.

"Probably it will be more about winning the series for me, seeing it is 1-1 at the moment. To see if I can play my role and make sure we can win this series. That is more about the series for me. Those milestones will be nice to look at for me at the end of my career. There are couple of them around for me but for me it is to make sure to come and play my role personally. Hopefully we can win," said the ace off-spinner.

