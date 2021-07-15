Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details

India first took part in in London, 1948. It took a while for India to make its mark in the games, but after Vijender Singh clinched a bronze medal in the middleweight 75kg category at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, there was no looking back. is one sport where India could expect a medal this year.

At Tokyo 2021, India would eye more medals in its tally by relying on its boxers. India will have one of the largest contingents in the Tokyo Olympics, with nine pugilists.

Indian boxers in Olympics



The 2012 London were even better for India as a medal came in the Women's flyweight (51kg) category and it was none other than Mary Kom who set the pace for boxing at the games. India could have ended up with one more medal as Vijender Singh looked set to win a consecutive medal but he lost in the quarterfinals.

India came close to winning a medal in boxing at the 2016 Rio Olympics but Vikas Krishan Yadav failed after reaching the till quarterfinals.

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist, Mary Kom, will lead India's contingent in Tokyo. India's strong contingent also includes Amit Panghal who will enter as the top seed in Men's 52-kg category. Apart from Mary Kom, India will also pin its hopes on Amit Panghal for a medal.

The following boxers have qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics:



The men's side includes world number one and Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (52kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), and Satish Kumar (+91kg).

The women's squad comprises six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), and Pooja Rani (75kg).

Start Date – 24th JulyWomen’s Welterweight – Round of 32 (Lovlina Borgohain)Men’s Welterweight – Round of 32 (Vikas Krishan Yadav)Men’s Super-Heavyweight – Round of 32 (Satish Kumar)Women’s Flyweight – Round of 32 (Mary Kom)Women’s Middleweight – Round of 32 (Pooja Rani)Men’s Lightweight – Round of 32 (Manish Kaushik)Men’s Lightweight – Round of 32 (Amit Panghal)Men’s Middleweight – Round of 32 (Ashish Kumar)Women’s Lightweight – Round of 32 (Simranjit Kaur)