Olympics 2021: IOC president Thomas Bach to arrive in Tokyo on July 8

-
ALSO READ
All 33 sports 'unanimously' want 2020 Tokyo Games: Francesco Ricci Bitti
IOC announces names of refugee athletes for Tokyo Olympics 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Maximum of 10,000 fans to be allowed for each event
Hockey team preparing for Tokyo Games with Olympic simulation: Ramandeep
Australia men's football team announced for Tokyo Olympics 2021
-
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach will arrive in Japan on July 8, just over two weeks before the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics.
The IOC announced on its official website that Bach will go to Tokyo fully vaccinated and follow the playbooks' guidelines to ensure that the Games are safe and secure, reports Xinhua.
"Upon his arrival, the IOC President will work remotely only," the IOC said in a statement.
"His official programme of in-person and remote meetings with arriving delegations, Games stakeholders and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will then commence on July 12. His destinations are registered, and his activities will be conducted under the strict rules defined by the playbooks."
Bach will also plan to visit Hiroshima on July 16 to mark the start of the Olympic Truce. He had originally planned in May to visit the nuclear bomb-hit city at the end of World War-II, but the visit was cancelled due to the worsening Covid-19 situation across Japan.
--IANS
akm/kh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor