Olympics 2021: Men’s and Women’s football full schedule, match timings

-
ALSO READ
In pictures: 11 women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Canada vs Mexico baseball match underway
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Olympics 2021: Badminton full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
-
The Men’s Olympic football tournament at Tokyo 2020 will start on July 22 (Thursday) and run until August 7. Women’s football begins on Wednesday ahead of the opening ceremony on July 23.
Check Tokyo 2020's women's football matches live updates here
The Men’s football games will be held across seven venues - Kashima, Rifu, Saitama, Sapporo, Tokyo and Yokohama with the final to be played at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo in August 7.
A total of 16 teams have been split into four groups. Group A has Japan, France, Mexico, and South Africa. Group B has New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, and Romania. Group C comprises two-time Olympic gold medallists Argentina, 1992 champions Spain, Egypt, and Australia. Defending champions Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, and Saudi Arabia have been clubbed in Group D.
Check Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony, India full schedule and live telecast details here
Hungary and Great Britain are the two most successful teams in the competition, having won the Olympic gold thrice each. However, having won gold at Rio 2016 on home soil, Brazil will be ready to defend its crown in Tokyo.
Women’s football at Tokyo Olympics
The women's football competition was added at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games. The women’s tournament at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will start with a group phase with 12 teams. After elimination, 8 will move on to the quarterfinals and the beginning of the knockout rounds.
The 12 teams are split into Groups E, F, and G. The top two teams in each group automatically advance along with the two best third-place teams.
Germany, the defending champions, failed to qualify for the tournament after being eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. All four 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinals teams did qualify.
The round-robin group stage will have three points for a win, one for a draw, and no point for a loss. Teams are ranked on points with the first tiebreakers being goal difference and goals scored, in that order. If teams are still tied after the second tiebreaker, then there are other predetermined criteria.
The top eight teams will move to the quarterfinals following which four teams will move to the semifinals and finally the medal matches. The top two teams from each of the three groups will advance to the quarter-finals, as well as the top two third-place finishers.
Unlike the men's event, where only three players over the age of 23 can represent their country, there are no restrictions for the women.
Men’s Olympic football Tokyo 2020 schedule
Thursday, 22nd July
Egypt vs Spain (Group C) - 1 PM IST, Sapporo Dome
New Zealand vs South Korea (Group B) - 1:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Mexico vs France (Group A) - 1:30 PM IST, Tokyo Stadium
Ivory Coast vs Saudi Arabia (Group D) - 2 PM IST, International Stadium
Argentina vs Australia (Group C) - 4 PM IST, Sapporo Dome
Japan vs South Africa (Group A) - 4:30 PM IST, Tokyo Stadium
Honduras vs Romania (Group B) - 4:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Brazil vs Germany (Group D) - 5 PM IST, International Stadium
Sunday, 25th July
Egypt vs Argentina (Group C) - 1 PM IST, Sapporo Dome
New Zealand vs Honduras (Group B) - 1:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
France vs South Africa (Group A) - 1:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
Brazil vs Ivory Coast (Group D) - 2 PM IST, International Stadium
Australia vs Spain (Group C) - 4 PM IST, Sapporo Dome
Japan vs Mexico (Group A) - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
Romania vs South Korea (Group B) - 4:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Saudi Arabia vs Germany (Group D) - 5 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
Wednesday, 28th July
Saudi Arabia vs Brazil (Group D) - 1:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
Germany vs Ivory Coast (Group D) - 1:30 PM IST, Miyagi Stadium
Romania vs New Zealand (Group B) - 2 PM IST, Sapporo Dome
South Korea vs Honduras (Group B) - 2 PM IST, International Stadium
Australia vs Egypt (Group C) - 4:30 PM IST, Miyagi Stadium
Spain vs Argentina (Group C) - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
South Africa vs Mexico (Group A) - 5 PM IST, International Stadium
France vs South Africa (Group A) - 5 PM IST, Sapporo Dome
Saturday, 31st July
Quarterfinal 1 - 1:30 PM IST, Miyagi Stadium
Quarterfinal 2 - 2:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Quarterfinal 3 - 3:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
Quarterfinal 4 - 4:30 PM IST, International Stadium
Tuesday, 3rd August
Semifinal 1 - 1:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Semifinal 2 - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
Friday, 6th August
Bronze Medal Match - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
Saturday, 7th August
Gold Medal Match - 5 PM IST, International Stadium
Women's football knockout matches dates
- Quarter-finals - Friday, 30 July
- Semi-finals - Monday, 2 August
- Bronze medal match - Thursday, 5 August
- Final - Friday, 6 August
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor