Olympics 2021: Men’s and Women’s football full schedule, match timings

The Men’s Olympic tournament at Tokyo 2020 will start on July 22 (Thursday) and run until August 7. Women’s begins on Wednesday ahead of the opening ceremony on July 23.

Check Tokyo 2020's women's matches live updates here



The Men’s football games will be held across seven venues - Kashima, Rifu, Saitama, Sapporo, Tokyo and Yokohama with the final to be played at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo in August 7.

A total of 16 teams have been split into four groups. Group A has Japan, France, Mexico, and South Africa. Group B has New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, and Romania. Group C comprises two-time Olympic gold medallists Argentina, 1992 champions Spain, Egypt, and Australia. Defending champions Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, and Saudi Arabia have been clubbed in Group D.

Check Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony, India full schedule and live telecast details here



Hungary and Great Britain are the two most successful teams in the competition, having won the Olympic gold thrice each. However, having won gold at Rio 2016 on home soil, Brazil will be ready to defend its crown in Tokyo.

Women’s football at Tokyo Olympics



The women's football competition was added at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games. The women’s tournament at Tokyo 2020 will start with a group phase with 12 teams. After elimination, 8 will move on to the quarterfinals and the beginning of the knockout rounds.

The 12 teams are split into Groups E, F, and G. The top two teams in each group automatically advance along with the two best third-place teams.

Germany, the defending champions, failed to qualify for the tournament after being eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. All four 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinals teams did qualify.

The round-robin group stage will have three points for a win, one for a draw, and no point for a loss. Teams are ranked on points with the first tiebreakers being goal difference and goals scored, in that order. If teams are still tied after the second tiebreaker, then there are other predetermined criteria.

The top eight teams will move to the quarterfinals following which four teams will move to the semifinals and finally the medal matches. The top two teams from each of the three groups will advance to the quarter-finals, as well as the top two third-place finishers.

Unlike the men's event, where only three players over the age of 23 can represent their country, there are no restrictions for the women.

Men’s Olympic football Tokyo 2020 schedule



Quarter-finals - Friday, 30 July

Semi-finals - Monday, 2 August

Bronze medal match - Thursday, 5 August

Final - Friday, 6 August

Egypt vs Spain (Group C) - 1 PM IST, Sapporo DomeNew Zealand vs South Korea (Group B) - 1:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima StadiumMexico vs France (Group A) - 1:30 PM IST, Tokyo StadiumIvory Coast vs Saudi Arabia (Group D) - 2 PM IST, International StadiumArgentina vs Australia (Group C) - 4 PM IST, Sapporo DomeJapan vs South Africa (Group A) - 4:30 PM IST, Tokyo StadiumHonduras vs Romania (Group B) - 4:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima StadiumBrazil vs Germany (Group D) - 5 PM IST, International StadiumEgypt vs Argentina (Group C) - 1 PM IST, Sapporo DomeNew Zealand vs Honduras (Group B) - 1:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima StadiumFrance vs South Africa (Group A) - 1:30 PM IST, Saitama StadiumBrazil vs Ivory Coast (Group D) - 2 PM IST, International StadiumAustralia vs Spain (Group C) - 4 PM IST, Sapporo DomeJapan vs Mexico (Group A) - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama StadiumRomania vs South Korea (Group B) - 4:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima StadiumSaudi Arabia vs Germany (Group D) - 5 PM IST, Saitama StadiumSaudi Arabia vs Brazil (Group D) - 1:30 PM IST, Saitama StadiumGermany vs Ivory Coast (Group D) - 1:30 PM IST, Miyagi StadiumRomania vs New Zealand (Group B) - 2 PM IST, Sapporo DomeSouth Korea vs Honduras (Group B) - 2 PM IST, International StadiumAustralia vs Egypt (Group C) - 4:30 PM IST, Miyagi StadiumSpain vs Argentina (Group C) - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama StadiumSouth Africa vs Mexico (Group A) - 5 PM IST, International StadiumFrance vs South Africa (Group A) - 5 PM IST, Sapporo DomeQuarterfinal 1 - 1:30 PM IST, Miyagi StadiumQuarterfinal 2 - 2:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima StadiumQuarterfinal 3 - 3:30 PM IST, Saitama StadiumQuarterfinal 4 - 4:30 PM IST, International StadiumSemifinal 1 - 1:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima StadiumSemifinal 2 - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama StadiumBronze Medal Match - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama StadiumGold Medal Match - 5 PM IST, International Stadium