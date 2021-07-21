Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE UPDATES: US beats Italy 2-0 in a baseball game
Italy, United States, Mexico and Canada will be in action today after the host, Japan, defeated Australia 8-1 early in the day. Check today's Olympics matches and results here
The Olympic Rings are photographed ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
Baseball returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Mexico and Canada will be in action today after the host, Japan, defeated Australia 8-1 early in the day at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium. In the second baseball match of the day, United States defeated Italy 2-1.
Olympics 2021: Softball/Baseball matches today
|Baseball/Softball
|Matches
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Australia vs Japan
|Japan won
|1-8
|Italy vs United States
|Underway
|TBD
|Mexico vs Cananda
|11:30 AM
|TBD
Tokyo Olympics: Women’s football matches today
|Football
|Matches
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Great Britain vs Chile
|1:00 PM
|TBD
|China vs Brazil
|1:30 PM
|TBD
|Sweden vs United States
|2:00 PM
|TBD
|Japan vs Canada
|4:00 PM
|TBD
|Zambia vs Netherlands
|4:30 PM
|TBD
|Australia vs New Zealand
|5:00 PM
|TBD
Covid-19 scare at Tokyo Olympics
Covid-19 forced Tokyo 2020 organisers to postpone the Games for a year. It is becoming clear now that the Games are going to be staged under the shadow of Covid-19. Coronavirus cases related to Olympics rose to 71 on Tuesday. The organisers said that 71 Games-related people, including athletes, journalists, officials, volunteers, and workers, had now tested positive. The total includes 31 international visitors.
