Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE UPDATES: US beats Italy 2-0 in a baseball game

Italy, United States, Mexico and Canada will be in action today after the host, Japan, defeated Australia 8-1 early in the day. Check today's Olympics matches and results here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

The Olympic Rings are photographed ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
The Softball/Baseball matches started today at Tokyo Olympics 2021 ahead of the opening ceremony on July 23. The Women’s football matches will also begin today, when Great Britain takes on Chile at the Sapporo Dome. The Great Britain vs Chile football match will begin at 1 pm IST.
 
Baseball returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Mexico and Canada will be in action today after the host, Japan, defeated Australia 8-1 early in the day at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium. In the second baseball match of the day, United States defeated Italy 2-1.

Check Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, India full schedule and live telecast details here
 
Olympics 2021: Softball/Baseball matches today
 
Baseball/Softball
Matches Time (IST) Result
Australia vs Japan Japan won 1-8
Italy vs United States US won 2-0
Mexico vs Cananda 11:30 AM TBD
 
Tokyo Olympics: Women’s football matches today
 
Football
Matches Time (IST) Result
Great Britain vs Chile 1:00 PM TBD
China vs Brazil 1:30 PM TBD
Sweden vs United States 2:00 PM TBD
Japan vs Canada 4:00 PM TBD
Zambia vs Netherlands 4:30 PM TBD
Australia vs New Zealand 5:00 PM TBD
 
Covid-19 scare at Tokyo Olympics
 
Covid-19 forced Tokyo 2020 organisers to postpone the Games for a year. It is becoming clear now that the Games are going to be staged under the shadow of Covid-19. Coronavirus cases related to Olympics rose to 71 on Tuesday. The organisers said that 71 Games-related people, including athletes, journalists, officials, volunteers, and workers, had now tested positive. The total includes 31 international visitors.

