On Prakash Padukone's birthday, let's relive his All England C'ships win

As Prakash Padukone celebrates his 65th birthday, it's worthwhile to remember his win in the All England Championships way back in 1980.

With this win, Padukone had become the first Indian to bring home the title of All England Championships.

Padukone had clashed with Indonesia's Liem Swie King in the summit clash at the Wembley Stadium. The star Indian shuttler was only 24 years old when he stood at the top of the podium.

At that time, the final was built up as a clash of the titans as both Padukone and King had not dropped a single game before the summit clash.

However, King was comprehensively outclassed in the finals as Padukone defeated his opponent 15-3, 15-10.



This feat is still considered special as there is just one other Indian to have achieved the milestone and that is Pullela Gopichand.

When Padukone won the All England Championships, he was seeded third and had entered the tournament on a high after winning two other competitions.