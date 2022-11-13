PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final: Pakistan and England predicted XI at MCG

It is going to be a repeat of the 1992 ODI World Cup final. That was also the first time that ODI World Cup was held Downunder and this is also the first time that T20 World Cup is being held in Australia. And both times it is P[akistan and England who have made it to the final. Last time around the men in green won it. Who will it be this time around?

Playing 11 combinations of Pakistan

It’s no rocket science to expect that unless and until there is an unavoidable injury, teams generally don’t change their winning playing 11s and hence Pakistan would also look to go in with the same team that beat New Zealand in the semi-final.

Pakistan predicted playing 11

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Playing 11 combinations of England



The two changes that England were forced to make in the semi-final seemed to have worked quite well. To not risk any further injury to Mark Wood and Dawid Malan and also to not disturb the team balance, England might also go in with the same playing 11 that played in the semi-final.

England predicted playing 11

Alex Hales, (c&wk), Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/David Willey

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final Toss Timing and Details

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final will begin at 01:30 pm IST. Thus the toss between Pakistan skipper Babr Azam and his English counterpart would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 01:00 pm IST.

Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

England T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt