Pakistan fights for survival as Shadab Khan scripts upset against Proteas

Pakistan stayed on in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, pulling off an emphatic win against South Africa in another rain-struck tie at the Sydney Ground on Thursday.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first, but a formidable spell of pace bowling by South Africa’s Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, and Anrich Nortje made sure they had lost their top order batsmen in a hurry. It was then that Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz shouldered the responsibility of steadying the ship. Ahmed jogged through to 51 runs in 35 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes. Nawaz chipped in with a timely 28 off 22 with 4 fours and 1 six. It was Shadab Khan’s blistering 52 off 22 balls, which took Pakistan to a fighting total of 185 in their 20 overs. Khan slammed 3 fours and 4 sixes before being scalped by Nortje in the death overs.

Chasing the target, the Proteas kept losing early wickets as well, with skipper Temba Bavuma being the only top-order batsman to score in double digits (36 of 19 balls with 4 fours and 1 six). By the end of 9th over, South Africa had lost four wickets including that of the skipper and their total stood at 69. However, the covers were brought in and play halted in the rain. When the game resumed, the revised target stood at 142, in 14 overs.

But just as Klassen and Stubs looked to unleash, ace Pakistani pacers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi struck with some excellent bowling spelling, dismissing both the middle order bats and restricting the run flow. In the end, the Proteas were restricted to 108 for 9.

Shadab Khan was awarded the Player of the Match, for his all-round performance.

With the win, Pakistan has upped the ante in Group 2. They have jumped up to third, having now taken four points in two games. Crucially, their net run rate is now +1.117 which is higher than that of top-placed India. It means that if Pakistan beat Bangladesh in their final Super 12 game on Sunday and then Zimbabwe pull an almighty upset against India, Babar Azam and his team could just about sneak through to the semi-finals.